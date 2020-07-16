UFC welterweight Colby Covington has claimed that Tyron Woodley chose to pull out of a potential fight against him and "Chaos" also has paperwork as proof to show for his claims.

The much-anticipated matchup between former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley was expected to take place on August 22, but according to Colby Covington the bout will not happen because Tyron Woodley has decided to pull out.

Colby Covington posted a picture of the fight contract and accused Woodley of intentionally pulling out to avoid having to face him inside the Octagon. Covington took to Instagram to take digs at Woodley.

“This was supposed to be your main event on August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN!"

Another welterweight contender Leon Edwards previously claimed that Woodley was trying to avoid fighting him. However, the pair were scheduled to fight at UFC London in March, but the event got shelved due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Colby Covington is frustrated because of Woodley's decision to pull out and in an interview with MMA Fighting, Chaos said that Woodley knows the former will destroy him inside the Octagon and it's the fear of being beaten that is keeping the former champ from signing the contract.

“He gassed out against a fat school teacher the other night playing relay races on NBC, and I think the people close to him finally had a come to Jesus meeting about the suicidal tendencies he is exhibiting by wanting to sign a contract with my name on the other end of it. It’s a death sentence and he knows it, everyone knows it.”

Woodley and Colby Covington were initially expected to fight in 2018 after Covington won the interim welterweight title and Woodley was the king of the 170-pound division. However, Covington underwent surgery following his win against former champ Rafael Dos Anjos due to which the fight got shelved.