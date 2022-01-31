"Colby Covington is almost a mirror image of Kamaru Usman" - Anthony Smith says 'Chaos' will beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith is backing Colby Covington to beat Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view.

During a recent conversation with James Lynch via his official YouTube channel, Smith claimed that Covington is almost a mirror of his arch-rival Kamaru Usman. Covington and Usman have faced each other twice, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' winning both fights.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Let's have some fun. Jorge Masvidal ( @GamebredFighter ) vs. Colby Covington ( @ColbyCovMMA ) will headline UFC 272 on March 5, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Five rounds, Las Vegas. Can not WAIT. es.pn/3fl9wL3 Let's have some fun. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) will headline UFC 272 on March 5, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Five rounds, Las Vegas. Can not WAIT. es.pn/3fl9wL3

Smith also went on to point out the major stylistic differences between Usman and Covington. 'Lionheart' thinks that Covington isn't as good of a striker as Usman is but believes he has more cardio than the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

"Colby Covington is almost a mirror image of Kamaru Usman, he really is. He is not quite as good of a striker, it's not as clean, as technical, and probably powerful. I think his cardio is probably better than Usman's, his pace is higher, is output's higher. I don't see anything in the Usman-Masvidal fight that leads me to believe that Colby Covington won't win that fight," Anthony Smith.

Smith added that regardless of what people think of Covington, the former interim UFC welterweight champion is an elite fighter.

The UFC light heavyweight concluded by stating that 'Chaos' always brings the heat and is usually down for a dog fight, as well.

"Like him or hate him, Colby Covington, the guy can fight and people look at what he says and they look at his persona, his social media, and they forget that goddamn guy can fight and he's willing to. And he's down for a dog fight and that's what he is looking for."

Check out Anthony Smith's prediction of the Covington vs. Masvidal fight, courtesy of James Lynch's official YouTube channel:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272

UFC 272 will be headlined by two top UFC welterweight contenders, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The two former best friends will finally cross paths after years of animosity towards each other.

Covington will be heading into the fight on the back of a second loss to Kamaru Usman. Jorge Masvidal is also on a similar path having lost to Usman in his last UFC fight, as well.

After an incredible 2019, 'Gamebred' is winless in his last two fights but will hope for nothing more than an emphatic win over arch-rival Covington on March 5th, 2022.

