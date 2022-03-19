"That was my worst performance and his best performance" - Colby Covington open to fighting Jorge Masvidal again; claims 'Gamebred' would be put out "unconscious" the next time

Colby Covington seems confident that he can defeat Jorge Masvidal once again if given the chance.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Covington was asked if he would be willing to fight 'Gamebred' for a second time. Responding to this, 'Chaos' stated that he was open to fighting Masvidal again and even claimed that he would knock him unconscious.

However, the former UFC interim welterweight champion also mentioned how he managed to defeat Masvidal at UFC 272 despite his performance being one of the worst of his career. He stated:

"Yeah he can get beat up again. Man, he can get put out unconscious this time. You know that was my worst performance and his best performance and he still got starched every single round. So, if the fans want to see me put his lights out for good and if we see each other, he knows that we see each other on the streets. He talks too reckless like he's gonna beat up there as well, drop him on the concrete but the UFC won't be able to pay his medical bills. So, hopefully he'll get another UFC fight but I'm open to anything," Covington said.

Former friends-turned-enemies, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington squared off against each other in a highly anticipated grudge match at the main event of UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States. Covington secured a stunning win over 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45).

Colby Covington says Cain Velasquez needs a presidential pardon

Colby Covington is the latest MMA fighter to support former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. He was recently apprehended after he allegedly tried to fire a weapon at Harry Eugene Goularte, the person accused of molesting his relative.

Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. JUST INFormer UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. 🚨JUST IN 🚨Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. https://t.co/Rgx8HviZxF

In a recent interview with James Lynch for SportsKeeda MMA, Colby Covington expressed his sympathies for the former UFC champ. 'Chaos', while justifying his fellow MMA star's actions also said that the latter deserves a presidential pardon.

While expressing his support for Velasquez, Covington said:

"I mean, you molested a kid. That's disgusting! That's despicable. You can't come back from that. That's just so wrong, man. To mess with our kids, that is so disgusting. So I support Cain and I think he should be freed. I'm hoping that the president will give him a pardon."

Velasquez is still imprisoned and has been denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 12.

