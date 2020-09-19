This weekend at UFC Vegas 11, Tyron Woodley will finally get a chance to settle the long-time beef between him Colby Covington. The former UFC Welterweight Champion has made it clear that he wants to finish the latter via a knockout.

In the lead up to the fight, Tyron Woodley, aiming to end his losing skid in the UFC, had Jorge Masvidal help him out in his training camp. And 'Gamebred,' as we know, isn't the biggest fan of Colby Covington either.

Chaos discussed the fact that T-Wood trained alongside Masvidal for the fight, and stated that Woodley brought in the reigning BMF Champion in his camp to learn how to lose. Covington further reminded everyone about how he had trained with Masvidal for nine years and claimed that he beat the latter almost every day of training.

"Woodley is a smart man. He brought in 'The Street Judas' Masvidal to learn how to lose."- said Covington.

You can find Colby Covington's comments on Tyron Woodley training with Jorge Masvidal here. (via ESPN)

This could be the most crucial fight of Tyron Woodley's career

After almost two years of back and forth, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will settle their long-standing rivalry this weekend at UFC Vegas 11.

Covington, who hasn't competed since his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, will aim to finish Woodley. The latter is also heading into the fight on the back of a loss. T-Wood is on a two-fight skid for the first time in his career and knows that his back is against the wall. This is a must-win encounter for him, and one could argue that his legacy is on the line.

Apart from the fantastic main event, UFC Vegas 11 will also feature Johnny Walker, Donald Cerrone, Khamzat Chimaev, and Mackenzie Dern, in what promises to be a fascinating card.