Colby Covington confirms major injury in first 30 seconds of UFC 296 loss

Colby Covington recently disclosed a significant injury he faced during the early moments of his clash against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

'Chaos' battled Edwards in a five-round welterweight title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last weekend but fell short in his third endeavor to secure the championship.

The reigning 170-pound champion overpowered Covington's chain wrestling with his outstanding kickboxing prowess. He asserted control over the bout by delivering precise kicks to his opponent's legs and body. Ultimately, all three judges unanimously scored the contest 49-46 in favor of 'Rocky'.

During his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, Covington asserted that he believes he defeated Edwards:

"I didn't got touched, look at my face, I didn't got any scratches on it. I mean, looking it back, you know I doubled him in strikes count, I had five minutes of control time, he didn't have one minute, so I feel like I beat him in the fight."

The former interim welterweight champion also revealed that he suffered a leg break early in the fight, which caused limited movement.

"I broke my foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight, which people don't know about yet," Covington added. "In the first minute of the fight, I have a picture on my phone of the exact moment when I landed on his elbow. It's tough, you know, it limits your mobility. I couldn't really move after that, I was kind of stuck in a place. I was just trying to make sure that I get through the fight."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (2:54):

Colby Covington's UFC 296 antics draw sharp critique from Ray Longo

Famed MMA coach Ray Longo recently voiced strong criticism regarding Colby Covington's conduct in the lead-up to UFC 296.

'Chaos' has faced widespread backlash for his provocative comments over the years. However, the general sentiment is that he went too far when he made insolent remarks about welterweight champion Leon Edwards' late father during the pre-fight press conference.

During his appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo outright rejected Covington's attempts to build hype for the fight, asserting that 'Chaos' crossed the line with the exaggerated nature of his remarks.

"I’ve got absolutely no use for the guy at all. I just don’t," Longo said. "What he did with Leon Edwards I think is atrocious. You know, there’s promoting a fight, then there’s being a total f**king misfit in life, and that’s the way I see it with that guy."

He added:

"Colby, you’re sucking the f**king life out of the community. Like a leech on society, and now you’re attacking this guy. It’s just too much for me. I don’t care for it. And, man, talk about karma, because what a piece of sh*t that fight was."

Check out Ray Longo's comments below:

