“He was a s*x trafficker, he was a drug lord” - Colby Covington doubles down on abuse towards Leon Edwards’ late father, fans offer mixed reactions

Colby Covington appears unrelenting in his derogatory remarks about Leon Edwards' deceased father.

During the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, Covington adhered to his antagonist style, targeting Edwards with vile remarks about his late father, who tragically lost his life in a gang-related incident in London when 'Rocky' was still in his formative years. After Covington mentioned his late father, Edwards reacted strongly, tossing a water bottle at his rival until security stepped in.

However, during the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, with the 32-year-old Briton still visibly angered, Covington was seemingly captured admitting the immoderate tone of his comments, stating, "I was in character" to his opponent.

However, the former interim 170-pound champion persisted with more comments regarding Edwards' father. During a recent interview with Ag. Fight, Covington stated:

"He was a s*x trafficker, he was a drug lord, he killed people... That guy is a scumbag, why would I feel bad? I have no sympathy for him."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Fans quickly responded to Covington's latest taunts with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Maybe you should feel sorry for his son?"

Another wrote:

"He’s got a valid point."

Check out some reactions below:

"Oh am with Colby now, he has a point No one should feel sorry for a drug dealer lmao"

"Leave family outta the beef spat ! that's an unspoken rule in every fight sport."

"Let’s just hope Colby gets his jaw wired once again"

Jamahal Hill hopes for Leon Edwards KO against Colby Covington at UFC 296

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is urging Leon Edwards to secure a decisive knockout victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296. Hill's call is fueled by the controversial comments made by 'Chaos' about the UFC welterweight champion's deceased father during the press conference.

'Sweet Dreams' recently posted on X:

"I hope Leon delivers one of the most brutal knocks will have ever seen on Saturday!!!! That comment about Leon's father was so low and pathetic bro somebody like that should never have a belt!!!"

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

