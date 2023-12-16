“He’s scared” - Colby Covington’s “I was in character” confession to Leon Edwards during UFC 296’s ceremonial weigh ins breaks MMA Twitter

Colby Covington might have confessed to crossing a line against Leon Edwards, acknowledging the excessive nature of his remarks about the UFC welterweight champion's late father during the ceremonial weigh-ins.

'Chaos' is set to challenge Edwards in the main event of UFC 296, scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, both fighters engaged in an intense verbal clash. True to his reputation for delivering incendiary comments, Covington targeted Edwards with disparaging remarks about his deceased father, who was murdered in a gang-related shootout in London when 'Rocky' was only 13 years old. Covington stated:

"On Saturday night, I’m going to bring you to a place you never want to be... I’m going to bring you to the seventh level of hell. We’ll say what’s up to your dad while we’re there."

After 'Chaos' mentioned his late father, Edwards hurled a water bottle across the stage, sparking a chaotic scene.

Check out the entire turn of events below:

Expand Tweet

However, at the recent UFC 296 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Colby seemingly admitted to Edwards that he was "in character" and acknowledged the immoderate tone of his earlier remarks.

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly responded to Covington's remarks with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Colby ‘Fraud’ Covington is a tubi actor."

Another wrote:

"He’s scared. Pulled a Conor when Conor said 'it’s all business' against Khabib"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He's not scared guys, don't be naive. He just acknowledged he was out of line at the press conference."

"Colby went far enough to where now he is in his head wondering if he fu*ked up"

"Leon is about to put a generational beating on that man tonight 💯"

Credits: @SpinninBackfist on X

Sean Strickland lashes out at Colby Covington for remarks on Leon Edwards' late father

Sean Strickland recently criticized Colby Covington for making insensitive remarks about Leon Edwards' deceased father.

During the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference, the UFC middleweight champion slammed Covington for making such remarks. He said:

"Him making fun of Leon's dad. That is the biggest fu**ing c**t move you can do. That is the biggest c**t move you do... Colby is a fake fu**ing p**sy, and if he was standing here right next to me, the only f***ing thing he would do is call 911 because he is the definition of a fu**ing b*tch."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below: