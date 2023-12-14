Colby Covington discloses why Donald Trump calls him before fights ahead of UFC 296

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has opened up about why Donald Trump calls him before fights.

Covington and Trump are known for their enduring friendship. They share similar political ideologies and 'Chaos' has openly expressed his support for the former US President which has been reciprocated by the latter as well.

Interestingly, Donald Trump even calls Colby Covington prior to his fights. As revealed by 'Chaos' during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Covington seemed grateful to have the support of the former US President and said:

"To be at this point in my career where I have the most famous person in the world coming out to support me is amazing. I know he doesn't have a lot of time but he makes time for me, calls me, he gives me a gameplan, he's like, 'Colby, this is what you need to do in the fight', I don't wanna reveal what he said."

Catch Covington's comments in the clip below (5:10):

Colby Covington is eyeing a trilogy against Kamaru Usman

Ahead of his highly anticipated UFC welterweight title match against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Colby Covington seems open to fighting Kamaru Usman for a third time.

During the same interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Chaos' was asked about his relationship with Usman, as the two seem to have put the bad blood in the past. While Covington seemed open to being friends with Usman, he also suggested that there might be a trilogy fight between the two down the line. He said:

"You know, I don't know, I don't kiss and tell. You know, maybe we do but that's reserved. I'm Chaos, I'm unpredictable, we might be friends or maybe we're in a trilogy fight and I'm fighting him again."

Catch Covington's comments in the video below (16:12):

Much to the surprise of fans, both have spoken highly of each other in recent times. Most recently, Covington praised 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for his short-notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev. He also claimed that the former UFC welterweight champion won the bout according to him.

It will be interesting to see if Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington end up facing each other one more time.