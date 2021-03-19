Colby Covington won't get a second UFC welterweight title shot until he defeats another contender

Kamaru Usman is seemingly unwilling to give Colby Covington a rematch solely based on the latter's win over Tyron Woodley. Per reports, the reigning UFC middleweight champion wants Chaos to fight another top contender before making his way to another title shot.

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that The Nigerian Nightmare isn't interested in a rematch against Covington at the moment.

Abdelaziz, who is also the manager of Gilbert Burns, has claimed that the Brazilian has asked for a fight against Colby Covington. Durinho also seems to be interested in a fight against Michael Chiesa, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00, he’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch unless he faces another contender first. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2021

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 245. In a brutal five-round fight between the duo, Usman stopped Covington in the final round via TKO. The Nigerian Nightmare also ended up breaking Covington's jaw in the process.

Following the loss to Usman, Covington bounced back to winning ways with a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Since that victory, Chaos has been campaigning for a title shot, but things have not gone his way in that department.

Reached out to Covington to see what he’s thinking. No word yet. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2021

The former interim UFC welterweight champion has also been asking for a fight against his best friend-turned-rival, Jorge Masvidal. However, the UFC decided to book a rematch between Masvidal and Usman instead.

Colby Covington has to wait for his turn as Kamaru Usman is set for a quick turnaround at UFC 261

With Kamaru Usman set to return to the Octagon at UFC 261, his arch-rival Colby Covington will have to wait for his second shot at the 170-lbs title.

Advertisement

After Usman's latest successful title defense at UFC 258 over Gilbert Burns, The Nigerian Nightmare immediately called out Masvidal for a rematch from UFC 251. And to everyone's surprise, the UFC was quick to book a rematch between the two.

In addition to marking Usman and Masvidal's return to the Octagon, UFC 261 will also see the return of fans in attendance for the first time in the COVID era of sports.