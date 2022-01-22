Colby Covington goes off on Din Thomas in middle of interview - "You're nothing more than Tyron Woodley's water boy"

Colby Covington recently took a shot at UFC analyst Din Thomas by labeling him as Tyron Woodley's "water boy."

Covington and Tyron Woodley faced one another back in 2020 in a fight 'Chaos' won by TKO in the fifth round. The win over the former UFC welterweight champion two years ago was Covington's last win in the octagon.

During the UFC 270 Weigh-In Show, Din Thomas expressed interest in working alongside Covington as part of his Din Diaries series. However, 'Chaos' didn't take Thomas' proposition kindly and took shots at him for cornering his former opponent Woodley.

"Hey man, if you weren't busy, you know, talking sh**, saying I wasn't about that life in the media, you know, I would be down. But Din, you're nothing more than Tyron Woodley's water boy, so for you to talk sh** about me is just criminal," said Covington.

Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal

Covington will return to the UFC octagon at UFC 272 for his fifth straight main event fight in the promotion. 'Chaos' is currently on the back of a loss to Kamaru Usman, having been beaten by the reigning UFC welterweight champion back at UFC 268.

Covington will aim for his first win in the welterweight division since September 2020 when he faces Masvidal on March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A former interim UFC welterweight champion, Covington is 3-2 in his last five fights. At UFC 225, 'Chaos' defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to win the interim title, which he was eventually stripped of.

Covington then bounced back with a huge win over Robbie Lawler in 2019 before going on to lose to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their first meeting at UFC 245.

