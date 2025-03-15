Colby Covington goes scorched earth on pre-Elon Musk-era Twitter, gets brutally honest about anti-Donald Trump sentiment on social media

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently blasted pre-Elon Musk-era Twitter (now X), alleging the social media platform favored left-leaning personnel over conservatives.

US President Donald Trump has a huge fan base in the UFC, and Colby Covington was among the first fighters from the promotion who publicly showed his support for the 78-year-old.

'Chaos' shared his thoughts about X on the Digital Social Hour Podcast, claiming he lost thousands of followers on the platform when it was under the previous owners.

"I had like 700,000 followers. They took away like 300,000 followers right before the election. Yeah, it was bad. It was like losing thousands every day. I was like, what is going on? I was telling my buddy John, like, how is this possible? He's like, dude, freaking Twitter," said Covington.

In addition to X, the 37-year-old alleged Instagram was also the same. He believes the only reason for it was due to his relationship with Donald Trump.

"They're really throttling any account that is conservative, especially because my main picture is with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. So they made sure I was the biggest throttled account from the Republican side. Instagram as well. They wouldn't let me get one more follower since I put up that picture with Donald Trump as my main picture," Covington added.

With Dana White on Meta's board of directors, Covington is confident things will change as the UFC CEO won't mince words when sharing his thoughts.

Check out Dana White's comments below (31:17):

Colby Covington opens up on relationship with Dana White

In the aforementioned podcast, Colby Covington admitted he had an 'up-and-down' relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. 'Chaos' shared he didn't understand fight business at first and was thus critical of the promotion's head honcho.

However, Covington credited White for introducing him to Donald Trump, and said:

"It's been up and down, you know. The last couple of years, it’s vert very gravy, smooth. I'm very thankful to Dana White for all the opportunities he's given me, for the opportunity to meet Donald Trump. He's the one that was able to call Donald Trump and get that meeting to go to the White House, the Oval Office, and deliver my world championship. So I'm super grateful for Dana." [32:48]

Dana White's staunch belief in free speech is what Covington respects the most about the 55-year-old. Covington asserts White is not afraid to debate anybody about any matter, and claimed he is the second-best at having conversations, with only Donald Trump above.

