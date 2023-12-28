Colby Covington horribly misexplains meaning of 'WAG' in another attempt at condemning "cu*k" Ian Garry and his wife

Colby Covington has fired fresh shots at Ian Garry, leveling accusations of infidelity against the Irishman's wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee.

Lately, 'The Future' has been grabbing attention for various reasons. The discussions began with the re-emergence of a 2010 book penned by Anna-Lee titled 'How to be WAG', sparking conversations about Garry's marital life. The book, written by the British sports presenter, humorously advises on establishing relationships with young professional athletes.

Additionally, a segment of the MMA community has alleged that Anna-Lee was instrumental in bringing her ex-husband and sports nutritionist, Richard Cullen, into Garry's training team in 2021. There are also rumors circulating that Cullen resides with and accompanies Garry's family during their travels. However, Anna-Lee has refuted every allegation.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Covington not only raised doubts about the relationship but also accused Garry's wife of adultery. He said:

"He [Ian Garry] is a legitimate cu*k. I have called them out for that. So a cu*k is someone who sits in a room and watches their spouse get a s*xual arousal from someone else."

Additionally, 'Chaos' expounded on his interpretation of the term 'WAG':

"I found out that this has happened. The girl was selling a book called 'WAG', which means wife and girlfriend. So she was like promoting that you know, she had a boyfriend and she had a husband."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (17:35):

Colby Covington claims early leg injury in UFC 296 defeat

Colby Covington has professed that he sustained a leg injury in the initial stages of his UFC 296 showdown against Leon Edwards.

During a recent episode of Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast, Covington said:

"I broke my foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight, which people don't know about yet. In the first minute of the fight, I have a picture on my phone of the exact moment when I landed on his elbow. It's tough, you know, it limits your mobility. I couldn't really move after that, I was kind of stuck in a place. I was just trying to make sure that I get through the fight."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (3:06):

'Chaos' missed out on securing the UFC welterweight title for the third time during the main event of UFC 296. Edwards showcased superior kickboxing skills, leveraging precise leg kicks, and ultimately, all three judges unanimously scored the bout 49-46 in favor of 'Rocky'.