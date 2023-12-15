"At least 15 of us raised our hands" - Fans react as Colby Covington kicks off UFC 296 presser with a verbal attack at Ian Garry's wife

Colby Covington ridiculed Ian Garry and his spouse during Thursday's UFC 296 press conference.

Well-versed in making controversial remarks, Covington made a memorable entrance at the press conference by humorously donning the attire of George Washington, the first president of the United States. Throughout the event, he spared no fighter on the panel from his incendiary comments.

To kick off the press conference, 'Chaos' specifically turned his attention to Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, posing a question to captivate the MGM Grand Arena audience. The former interim UFC welterweight champion said:

"I got one more survey for you all for all the people out there: How many of you guys have f**ked Ian Garry's wife?"

Check out Colby Covington's comment below:

Covington's remarks about Garry's wife prompted a varied response from fans.

"This guy is a clown"

"Man has no shame. 😄"

"That was another nonsense stuff from @ColbyCovMMA and he will regret on this too."

"There's no coming from that"

"And at least 15 of us raised our hand ✋ in the crowd"

Garry and his wife have recently found themselves entangled in a series of controversies. Anna-Lee, the author of the book 'How To Be a WAG' more than a decade ago, is facing scrutiny for alleged advice on cultivating relationships with young professional athletes. It is worth noting that the 11-page audiobook was meant as satire at the time.

Furthermore, a segment of the MMA community has accused the 40-year-old British television presenter of mishandling the public image of 'The Future', with her guidance now being questioned.

Colby Covington reveals reason behind pre-fight calls from Donald Trump

Colby Covington recently shed light on the reasons behind Donald Trump's pre-fight phone calls. The strong bond between Covington and Trump, stemming from their shared political ideologies, is well-known. 'Chaos' has consistently voiced his endorsement of the 45th U.S. president, which is reciprocated by Trump.

Their close bond was prominently displayed when Covington visited the White House after clinching the UFC interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018. Covington is also a regular presence at Trump's political rallies.

During a recent conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Covington disclosed that Trump even calls him before his fights:

"To be at this point in my career where I have the most famous person in the world coming out to support me is amazing. I know he doesn't have a lot of time but he makes time for me, calls me, he gives me a gameplan, he's like, 'Colby, this is what you need to do in the fight.' I don't wanna reveal what he said."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (5:10):