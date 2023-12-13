Brendan Schaub slams Layla Anna-Lee's "atrocious" PR efforts, claims Ian Garry can shift narrative if he "doesn't listen to his wife"

Brendan Schaub expressed strong criticism of how Ian Garry's wife allegedly managed the recent controversies.

Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have recently found themselves amidst a series of controversies. Anna-Lee, author of the book 'How To Be a WAG' over a decade ago, is facing scrutiny for alleged advice on cultivating relationships with young professional athletes.

While some interpret the book as encouraging the manipulation of affluent athletes for personal gain, those who've delved deeper claim that the 11-page audiobook has a satirical tone. Additionally, a certain section within the MMA community has accused the 40-year-old British television presenter of mismanaging the public image of 'The Future'.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub expressed his dissatisfaction with what he alleged to be Anna-Lee's approach to managing Garry's public relations (PR):

"What him and his wife do, I don't know why anybody gives a sh*t about that stuff? But when it comes to the way she's handling his PR, it's atrocious. That's my issue with her, I don't care about anything else."

The former UFC heavyweight fighter added:

"I do think that kid has a chance to be a world champion. I think this is going to earn him more fans, especially if he handles it the right way and doesn't listen to his wife."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (5:50):

Chael Sonnen advises Ian Garry on navigating controversy

Chael Sonnen has provided insights into the controversial discussions surrounding Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen underscored the significance of maintaining one's personal principles during challenging circumstances. Addressing how 'The Future' should approach fight week amid the surrounding drama, the former UFC title challenger stated:

"One thing that the hero must do, the hero must adhere to his own code. He must have a fierce loyalty and integrity to his code. Even if that code is not in conjunction with the norms and or laws. If Garry was to come out of a press conference there's only a few ways to handle this right."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:08):