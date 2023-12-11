"His life was being guided by other people" - Former UFC star Dan Hardy weighs in on controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his wife

Dan Hardy recently caught up with Submission Radio and had a lot to say on the recent situation involving Ian Garry.

Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have come under fire in recent times for a variety of reasons. Many fighters have expressed their dissatisfaction with some of Garry's actions and conduct, and the Irish star has become the center of controversy.

Much of it stems from accusations that his wife, who previously authored a book titled How to be a WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of famous athletes), entrapped Garry for her benefit.

Speaking on the situation, Dan Hardy expressed sympathy for the UFC welterweight:

"Honestly, I feel bad for the kid. He's a good fighter and that's been overshadowed by all of the drama in his personal life. Any interaction I had with him has always been good... It just seems like his life was being guided by other people, which is a real shame because for a young man with so much potential, I feel like his potential is being undermined by the drama that's being created around him."

Hardy, a former UFC title challenger and analyst, also went on to add that while some of the things that Garry has said and done aren't "well thought out," he isn't a "mean" or "vindictive" person by nature.

Check out Dan Hardy's comments on the Ian Garry fiasco (12:10):

Ian Garry speaks on fighting negativity

Amid all the controversy, Ian Garry appears to be focused on his upcoming fight against Vicente Luque, which will take place at UFC 296 on Saturday, December 16.

Garry recently uploaded a clip on Instagram that shows himself speaking on how he deals with all the negative attention that has been coming his way recently. He said:

"I hold a lot. I f**king hold sh*t. To the point that which every little thing that someone has said on the mats with me to my face, I will hold that and harness that and use that in the most powerful f**king way possible. And the thing that I do when people say negative things or hateful things or hurtful things, the thing that I do that is special that I would love people to do more in the world, is to have more success."

With a successful outing against Luque, Garry may very well find himself in the upper echelon of the welterweight division.