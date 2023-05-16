Who is Layla Anna-Lee? All you need to know about Irish UFC star Ian Machado Garry's wife

Layla Anna-Lee is a guaranteed sight on the sidelines of each UFC fight card that her husband Ian Machado Garry is featured on. However, Anna-Lee has been a familiar sight for sports fans for years.

The 40-year-old Anna-Lee has worked a television presenter since 2008 and is a British-Brazilian national. She first worked as a presenter for CITV and Nickelodeon, hosting kids shows while also being a red carpet interviewer for OK! magazine.

Her first foray into sports was the BMX European Championships in 2008. Subsequently, she covered all the major cycling events and national championships for Sky Sports.

Layla Anna-Lee got her first big break on the international stage at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, whe she was chosen to be the female voice at the opening ceremony. She also called the beach volleyball tournament at the Olympics.

After her appearance at the Olympics, Anna-Lee started featuring heavily in football-related content. She hosted the Goal Line show for Goal.com and also did various shows for American network KickTV which followed the newly launched Major League Soccer. She was also part of their coverage for the 2013 Confederations Cup.

In 2017, Anna-Lee hosted another high-profile show alongside actor Idris Elba when they co-hosted The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Anna-Lee and Ian Machado Garry, previously just Ian Garry, had been dating since his time at Cage Warriors in 2021. She was present for his first-ever professional championship win and has been an ardent supporter ever since.

The two tied the knot in a suprise Las Vegas wedding on 26 February, 2022.

The pair soon announced that they were expecting their first child together. They had a son on October 2022.

Ian Machado Garry wife: Layla Anna-Lee gets matching tattoo with her husband to commemorate top 15 ranking

Ian Machado Garry's latest win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida helped him break into the top 15 in the 170-pound division.

The first-round knockout win marked his fifth-straight victory in the octagon and extended his unbeaten professional record to 12-0. The win also earned him his first Performance of the Night bonus.

To celebrate his entry into the UFC rankings, Garry got a tattoo on his right shin of the number '15'. The tattoo was in the same font as his opponent Daniel Rodriguez's chest piece.

Garry's entire team also got matching tattoos and so did his loving wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

