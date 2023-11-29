“Ian Garry’s wife is a s*xual predator” - Sean Strickland goes all out on Twitter, says “old” Layla Anna-Lee preyed on a “kid” for fame

Sean Strickland has labeled Ian Garry’s wife as a “s*xual predator.”

Over the past month, Garry and his wife, Layla Machado Garry, have received backlash due to narratives being spread about her using ‘The Future’ for his fame and money. The negative comments have mostly come from fans, but Strickland has been the fighter most vocal about the situation.

Layla recently detailed her point of view to counteract the awful things being said about her. Despite the reasonable explanations, Strickland is still convinced she pursued Garry because of his potential to be a superstar.

The UFC middleweight champion doubled down on his accusations by saying this on Twitter:

“Ian Garry's wife is a SEXUAL PREDATOR....... She sought out a young athlete to seduce because she's getting old and still wanted to be famous.. No buddy of fame wanted you so you preyed on a kid... You are and will forever be known as a succubus…”

Sean Strickland goes off on Ian Garry after being threatened with a lawsuit

Ian Garry and his wife are fed up with the harassment they have received on social media. As a result, the married couple has begun threatening people with lawsuits for defamation. Sean Strickland revealed the warning he received from Garry through private messages by making a post on X with the following caption:

“You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f*cking man.. Were you born without a ball sack or did your wife remove them.. coward.. utter f*cking coward”

The feud between Ian Garry and Sean Strickland has come at a time when both fighters have an upcoming Octagon appearance.

Firstly, Ian Garry looks to extend his promotional record to 7-0 during the UFC 296 main card on December 16. It’ll be easier said than done for ‘The Future,’ as he faces former teammate Vicente Luque, who is coming off an impressive win against Rafael dos Anjos.

As for Sean Strickland, he’s scheduled to return to the Octagon for the first time since dethroning Israel Adesanya of the UFC middleweight title. On January 20, Strickland will defend his throne against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 297 main event, which takes place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

