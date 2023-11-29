"This is all their marketing plot" - Henry Cejudo argues that Ian Garry-Sean Strickland potential lawsuit is seemingly a promotional ploy

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo weighed in on the ongoing feud between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and welterweight sensation Ian Garry.

Strickland's comments about Garry and his marriage with English sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee took a controversial turn after 'The Future' threatened to sue him over harassment and defamation of character charges.

Strickland posted screenshots of his private conversation with Garry on X (formerly Twitter).

Henry Cejudo spoke in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel and speculated if the potential lawsuit being floated by Ian Garry against Sean Strickland could be a promotional ploy.

'Triple C' refused to comment further and risk being dragged into the controversy but ended by taking a dig at Anna-Lee's book 'How to be a WAG', around which much of the feud is centred:

“The lawsuit with Sean Strickland that they’re trying to do, like this is all their marketing plot. Like do we really even want - I’m even skeptical of bringing this conversation into life, because who knows that they may come after me too. I mean, I’m not saying anything, the only thing that I’m saying is things are coming about. But his wife is doing a hell of a good job of putting her name in the media and who knows guys, her book could potentially become the next New York Times bestseller.”

Sean Strickland reacts to Conor McGregor blasting the Irish government

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been going off on the Irish government on social media in recent weeks.

A knife attack against three children outside a primary school led to widespread rumors that the attacker was an immigrant. These rumors prompted demonstrations and riots in Dublin with strong anti-immigrant sentiments.

Additionally, McGregor has been staunch in his views against allowing non-Irish population to vote in elections. His activism on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter) was also backed by Sean Strickland.

The middleweight champion posted a picture of Conor McGregor with the accompanying text "Let's Fookin Make Ireland Great Again!", and also wrote about the corruption amongst politicians in Ireland and the United States of America:

"LFG!!! These politicians man... absolutely fu*king corrupt...... You can't rely on these crooked fu*ks..... Ireland, United States.. all these fu*ks are the same......."

