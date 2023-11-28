Ian Garry allegedly knocked out in another sparring session at Kill Cliff gym, per UFC middleweight contender

It appears as though Ian Garry was allegedly knocked out in another training session at Kill Cliff gym.

While speaking to ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, UFC middleweight Brendan Allen revealed that the surging welterweight contender had been knocked out in a training session when he trained at Kill Cliff. He mentioned that he didn't want to name the fighter that knocked him out but confirmed that there is video evidence of him being knocked out:

"They record everything but just know there's video and he [Ian Garry] knows what name not to say to let it come out of what happened to him. I'm not gonna release it but just know there is someone in that gym that has slept him out." [24:28 - 24:45]

Allen then brought up how 'The Future' conducted himself in the gym and bragged about how good his striking is because of the success he has had in sparring sessions. He mentioned that his antics have rubbed him the wrong way and believes that he is being misled in his career, saying:

"It really rubs me the wrong way of how much he talks but more so what he says about things like that [success in sparring to actual fights]...It's hard for even me to put it in words of how stupid I think he is for doing those things...I feel like he is a good kid but now he's down that road where fame's hit him." [25:14 - 26:34]

It remains to be seen whether the Kill Cliff fighter will be named or if the video of Ian Garry being knocked out will be released in the future.

Brendan Allen shares honest opinion of Ian Garry

Brendan Allen recently shared his honest opinion of Ian Garry, who he had trained with when the welterweight was at Kill Cliff.

During the aforementioned interview, the No.8 ranked UFC middleweight noted that he believes 'The Future' has been misled since his popularity rose. He mentioned that he believes the Irishman is trying to adopt a persona and replicate Conor McGregor, saying:

"I just think he's wack. Like, I think he's young, I think he's misled, I think he talks way too much but I understand he's trying to be like Conor [McGregor], but man, there's only one Conor...And he or no one right now in the realm is gonna top Conor." [22:19 - 22:40]

