UFC Rankings Update: Jailton Almeida rises 3 spots, Ian Garry enters top 15 at 170lbs, Anthony Smith slides further down at LHW

The recently concluded UFC Charlotte event saw some changes in the rankings, as expected.

Heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida proved this past weekend why he's a force to be reckoned with in the division. The Brazilian, who graduated from the ranks of Dana White's Contender Series in 2021, made quick work of his opponent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He secured a first-round submission victory via rear-naked choke and extended his UFC record to 5-0.

The victory also saw him take Rozenstruik's spot in the heavyweight rankings at No. 9, while the Surinamese was bumped down to Almeida's spot at No. 12.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker, who is on a roll, extended his winning record to 3-0 with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith. Walker used a meticulous gameplan to chop down Smith's lead leg, and the victory propelled him to the No.5 slot on the light heavyweight rankings. Smith dropped two spots and now ranks seventh on the list.

Elsewhere, Ian Garry, who called his shot that would defeat Daniel Rodriguez with a head kick, has finally made it to the top-15 of the welterweight rankings. Previously unranked, the victory saw him occupy No.13 on the rankings list, and he wants to fight the "gatekeeper" of the division, Neil Magny next.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Ian Garry calls out Neil Magny. Perfect.

Ian Garry calls out Neil Magny. Perfect.https://t.co/zh7f2xqyWz

Check out the updated rankings below:

UFC rankings update via ufc.com

UFC rankings update: Ian Garry claims Dana White should view him as the next superstar in the making

Ian Garry's first round knockout victory over Daniel Rodriguez preserved his unblemished record and stands as his most notable performance to date. A subset of Garry's audience is hoping for his downfall because of his forthright and brazen personality.

Garry claims that the silence of the doubters has pleased him for the time being. On the other hand, his performance received tremendous accolades from fellow peers and several fight fans.

The welterweight prospect views himself as the next superstar in the making and believes Dana White should start recognizing him as one too. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Garry stated:

“I am what I say I am. I know what I’m capable of and it’s time that the organization and the people who are doubting me see it, too. … Dana [White] should be excited for my potential, because it’s another superstar in the making.”

Check out the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes