At UFC Charlotte, Ian Garry once again showed why he is one of the most promising young fighters on the UFC roster. The Irish fighter, who is widely considered to be the sport's next big thing after the success of his countryman Conor McGregor, made quick work of Daniel Rodriguez.

As soon as the fight began, Garry took the center of the octagon and kept landing on Rodriguez at will. Midway through the first round, as the American attempted to find his rhythm, Ian Garry stunned him with a thunderous right head kick. Garry followed up with vicious ground-and-pound as the referee intervened to call an end to the fight at 2:57 of the very first-round.

What's more impressive is that Ian Garry predicted exactly how he would defeat Rodriguez before the bout, similar to Conor McGregor in his prime days. McGregor earned the moniker 'Mystic Mac' due to his reputation for making confident and accurate predictions about the outcomes of his fights. McGregor's charming personality and unconventional fighting style won over fans, and the accuracy of his predictions only added to his allure.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani pointed out that Garry made the accurate prediction in an interview with Petesy Caroll back in March.

“If it’s anything else, I didn’t mean it,” says the undefeated Irish welterweight.



Fight fans were thoroughly impressed by Ian Garry's prediction with one fan writing:

"Call him mystic Mac because he predict deez things."

Another fan wrote:

"That's pretty crazy. Impressive performance."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Garry is the real deal."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Ian Garry calls out Neil Magny following victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte

The victory over Alex Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte is Ian Garry's fifth in the organization. The unbeaten Irishman is appropriately nicknamed 'The Future' because everything he has accomplished thus far in the UFC has led many to believe that he will eventually become a star as he continues his ascension.

This was Garry's third stoppage victory since he joined the UFC. In his November 2021 debut promotional debut, he defeated Jordan Williams in the opening round. After two unanimous decisions victories against Darian Weeks and Gabe Green, Garry scored a TKO victory over Kenan Song in the third round of UFC 285 in March.

Following the victory, Garry took the opportunity to callout UFC veteran Neil Magny in the post-fight octagon interview:

“I want you [Neil Magny] next, I’m going to knock you out. UFC, you have a new star in town.”

Check out Garry's post-fight interview below:

