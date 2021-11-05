"He's the reason I'm gonna be here" - Ian Garry shares how Conor McGregor shaped his MMA career; reveals if Irishman has reached out to him

UFC newcomer Ian Garry has spoken about the influence Conor McGregor has had on his career as he prepares for his promotional debut.

This weekend at UFC 268, 'The Future' Ian Garry will step foot inside the UFC’s octagon for the very first time. He will tackle Jordan Williams in an intriguing welterweight bout in the prelims. He’ll be doing so with an incredible amount of fanfare behind him. At the age of just 23, he has many years left to go before he even reaches his prime.

During a pre-fight interview, Ian Garry spoke about how important Conor McGregor has been as a figure for him in his mixed martial arts journey.

“He hasn’t yet [reached out], but he’s a busy man, you know? If he does he does, if he doesn’t he doesn’t, but I’m sure he will. He loves seeing Irish fighters do well and I mean, he is the reason I’m gonna be here, you know what I mean? His rise to stardom is what made me fall in love with MMA."

Gary talked about how he looked up to McGregor as a kid:

"I’m of the generation that is here because of his success and because of his rise. When people say I’m the next Conor, I say I’ll take it! That’s the guy who I looked up to as a kid, that’s the guy who’s footsteps I look to follow in.”

Who is Ian Garry?

There have been plenty of question marks surrounding Ian Garry and his rise to stardom. While he’s going to answer his critics on Saturday night, there are a few answers that can be provided beforehand.

Ian Garry has spent the majority of his career, up to this point, with the Cage Warriors. He went 6-1 as an amateur before making the step up and since then, he hasn’t looked back.

Ian Garry currently sits at 11-0 in his professional career after making his pro debut in February 2019. His last outing took place at Cage Warriors 125 in June and on that night, he beat Jack Grant to capture the CW welterweight championship.

If he continues on with this trajectory, the sky is the limit for him.

