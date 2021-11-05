"Don't try man" - Canelo Alvarez reacts to the possibility of a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez has given his short and sweet thoughts on the idea of a boxing match against Conor McGregor.

There are many boxers within the current generation who can make a claim to being one of the best to ever do it in their weight class. Canelo Alvarez, however, is in a class of his own entirely.

The Mexican sensation continues to knock back challengers with relative ease. Outside of hiccups against Gennady Golovkin and Floyd Mayweather, the great Canelo Alvarez has been near enough perfect whenever he’s stepped between the ropes.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has fought professionally just once in the world of boxing. In that contest, he was stopped in the 10th round by the aforementioned Mayweather in what proved to be the definition of a 'money fight'.

Now, with Canelo Alvarez focusing his attention on the future, he’s been forced to deal with questions surrounding a possible showdown with McGregor. As you can probably tell, he wasn’t all too pleased about it.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn [ @BTSportBoxing

"Oh my god, no. Don't try man, don't try."

Canelo Alvarez has never been a man who has seemed particularly interested in these crossovers. Instead, he wants that GOAT status, or at the very least, he wants to be in the conversation for it.

You can’t blame him, either. After all, this is someone who wants to challenge himself in whatever way imaginable, regardless of what the consequences may be.

Conor McGregor, for the time being, will likely focus on a return to mixed martial arts once his broken leg is fully healed.

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez?

The next step for Canelo Alvarez is to try and become an undisputed boxing champion this weekend in Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant will be the man to step up and challenge Canelo Alvarez, with the winner seizing control of the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight titles.

The stakes are as high as they’ve been in a long time for Canelo Alvarez but when you take one look at him, you wouldn’t think it. His eyes are on the prize in what is turning out to be a rare grudge match for him against the outspoken Plant.

Edited by Harvey Leonard