"I don't think the second fight against Poirier was a good move" - UFC lightweight Mason Jones doesn't understand why Conor McGregor didn't retire after the Floyd Mayweather fight

Mason Jones thinks Conor McGregor should have laid down his gloves after the mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather.

In a conversation with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, the UFC lightweight also said that McGregor's second fight with Dustin Poirier was a mistake.

"I think [Conor McGregor] did well. I just don't understand why he came back into MMA after the whole Mayweather stuff. Like, when you make into that realm, live a lifestyle [and enjoy]... There are other ways to make money, but he does love MMA, that's easy to see. I think he is who he is and I don't think he sort of surrounds himself with the right people... I just don't think the second fight vs. Poirier was a good move."

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017. 'The Money Fight' sealed McGregor as a household name and attracted massive global attention. He lost the bout via a TKO in the tenth round.

Conor McGregor has just one UFC victory to his name since the Mayweather fight.

He returned to the promotion to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He lost via a fourth-round submission (neck crank). He then beat Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246.

McGregor's latest defeat came against No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman injured his leg in the dying seconds of the first round and suffered a second consecutive TKO loss to 'The Diamond'.

Mason Jones hopes to emulate Khabib Nurmagomedov's career

Mason Jones spoke highly of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the interview. 'The Dragon' stated that he would love to follow the Russian's career path and how he left the sport.

He said:

"So again, you should just be looking at an exit and should be doing it right. Like Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the way Khabib got out, is something I'm hoping to sort of emulate one day. He got at the top, he defended [the belt] a few times then he exited. People saying he should've defended a few more times, he was comfortable to defend a few more times but he did the right thing."

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with an undefeated 29-0 record. 'The Eagle' is regarded as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time.

Mason Jones is set to take on Ugandan debutant David Onama at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

The former Cage Warriors champion will look to bounce back from his debut loss to Mike Davis.

Watch Mason Jones' full interview with Sportskeeda MMA here:

