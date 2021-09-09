5 must-know facts about Ian Garry, the latest Irish sensation signed by the UFC

Ian Garry has arrived at UFC aged just 23. Whenever a new Irishman comes to UFC, the expectations go up immediately. This is because of the standards set by the world's highest paid athlete, Conor McGregor.

Ever since the Dublin native shocked the world and became a double champion by beating Jose Aldo (featherweight) and Eddie Alvarez (lightweight), the nation has been searching for the next 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Young Ian Garry does have a monkey on his back ahead of his promotional debut at UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 on November 6, 2021. Having his first bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City adds more pressure.

The 23-year-old, nicknamed 'The Future', is determined to make a mark right from the word go in the UFC. Many MMA pundits have also tipped him for stardom in the promotion.

As Garry gets ready for his first UFC fight against 30-year-old Jordan Williams, who holds a 9-5 MMA win-loss record, here are five facts about the welterweight sensation which show that he is capable of justifying all the hype.

#5 Ian Garry is an unbeaten finisher

Seven fights into his professional MMA career as a welterweight, Garry is still undefeated and holds a 7-0 record. He's finished five of those bouts as well.

Beginning his career with a unanimous decision victory over James Sheehan in February 2019, the 23-year-old star has since gone on to rack up five straight finishes.

It is not only about the results, but the way he has earned those victories. He has one win with a rear naked choke, two via TKO (punches and elbows) and a couple using his trademark head kick.

His run of finishes eventually came to an end in June 2021 with a dominant unanimous decision victory at Cage Warriors 125.

Ian Garry will definitely be eager not to depend on the judges' scorecard during his highly-anticipated UFC debut.

