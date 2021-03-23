The next Conor McGregor? Undefeated Irish knockout artist Ian Garry eyes potential duel with Mike Perry on UFC debut

Ian Garry could be the next big thing on the Irish MMA scene after racking up an unblemished 6-0 record. The 23-year old Dubliner is already being compared to Conor McGregor.

At Cage Warriors 110, the owner of the promotion Graham Boylan drew comparisons between Ian Garry and Conor McGregor. Boylan and matchmaker Ian Dean had previously helped McGregor appear on the UFC's radar.

In a recent interview with The Bash MMA, Ian Garry expressed his interest in signing up with the UFC. 'The Future' is interested in fighting the likes of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Colby Covington, but realizes the improbability of such fights materializing. However, Ian Garry agreed that Mike Perry would be a perfect opponent for his UFC debut -

"I know it sounds hilarious but I would love to fight ‘Wonderboy’ (Stephen Thompson), like I would love to fight Colby (Covington). I would like these guys but they are never gonna give me that. Give a Mike Perry. I would f****ng ruin Mike Perry. Wonderboy won’t happen, obviously. Cause he’s in the top 10, he’s great. And Mike Perry could happen because the chap’s lost his f****ng mind, let’s be honest. And he be dumb enough to take the fight as well. He’s like, ‘Yeah I’ll fight anybody’. Shut up. You are a d**k. Honestly, I feel that I don’t care. Anyone who’s gonna have a platform where I beat them, it’s gonna excel my career then that’s all I need. It doesn’t matter who it’s against, I’m going to fold them."

Ian Garry will fight for the Cage Warriors welterweight title

Did @iangarryMMA steal the show at #CW121 with this finish? pic.twitter.com/J2CmgrlnLR — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 19, 2021

Ian Garry added to his own hype with a second-round KO of Rostem Akman at Cage Warriors 121. Garry connected with a three punch combo and landed a head kick to shut out the lights on the ex-UFC fighter. Ian Garry will next take on Englishman Jack Grant for the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight title. Ian Garry fights out of Team KF in Swords, Dublin, under the tutelage of former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Chris Fields.