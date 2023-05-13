Undefeated welterweight Ian Garry will take on Daniel Rodriguez on the main card of UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. The two have an age difference of over 10 years and the younger Garry intends to exploit the aging Rodriguez's waning physicality.

Ian Garry's record stands at 11-0. The former Cage Warriors champion is 4-0 in the UFC, with two knockouts and two decision wins. The 25-year-old will be looking to break into the welterweight rankings with a win at the Spectrum Center.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's UFC Fight Night pre-show's panelists, 'The Future' spoke about his plans for the upcoming fight:

“I mean Daniel is, in my mind, average. He’s getting slower as he’s getting older, he does not have that same spark, that same pop that he used to have. But he’s clinging on to it, and that’s important for him, he needs to be confident, he needs to feel like he can win this fight. And I believe that for me, the main thing is to go out there and show him how f*****g fast I am. How much quicker than him I am in every exchange."

Ian Garry also spoke about displaying the difference in skill between himself and the No.15-ranked contender Daniel Rodriguez, claiming that he wants to make his opponent look like an "amateur":

"The fact that when he thinks about throwing that I’ve already thrown four shots. When he tries to throw that, I’m out and then I’m back in and I’m ready to go. And it’s just about pressure, cardio, pace, skill and at the end of the day I want it to look like it’s an amateur versus an elite athlete in there. And I like Danny, I think it’s cool but you’re not better than me and that’s my job to prove that now.”

Ian Garry on comparisons with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC Charlotte fight against Daniel Rodriguez

Ian Garry not only shares his nationality with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, he is also a Cage Warriors champion just like 'The Notorious' was prior to signing with the UFC. Garry has always reiterated that McGregor influenced him to take up MMA and the duo notably have similar counter-striking styles.

When asked about the constant comparisons between himself and the Irish superstar, Garry told ESPN MMA:

“I believe I [broke off on my own path] the day I won my world title fight. It’s a case of I’ve done my part in my career, where it’s very similar that Conor won two weight world titles in Cage Warriors and then he signed to UFC and he went on this incredible run that everybody knows about. The moment I signed for the UFC, I started making my own footsteps and that’s all I’m doing. Adding to that, building my foundations and getting the fans behind me.”

Catch Ian Garry's comments below:

