Who won the UFC fight last night (May 13, 2023)?

UFC Charlotte was headlined by a clash between two elite heavyweight competitors Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

Less than four minutes into the main event at UFC Charlotte, the Brazilian took Jairzinho Rozenstruik down with a powerful takedown and finished the fight with a rear-naked choke. Almeida displayed impressive dominance as he evaded Rozenstruik's knockout blows and then annihilated him on the canvas.

Rozenstruik tapped out at 3:43 of the first round after being trapped in a choke from which he had no chance of escaping.

In the co-main event, Johnny Walker's leg kick intensive strategy proved too much for Anothony Smith, who fought valiantly despite losing by unanimous decision. Walker has embarked on a path to resurgence since losing four bouts in five matches. His recent performances have been remarkable, as he has won his last three fights in a row.

Ian Garry, who is unbeaten and improving with each fight, won his biggest fight to date at UFC Charlotte, knocking out Daniel Rodriguez in the first round.

From the opening sequence, the 25-year-old Irishman took the fight to Rodriguez, using his range and fierceness to dictate the fight. He delivered a powerful right head kick that he correctly predicted would end the bout. With that, Garry walked away with the biggest win of his career and an assured spot in the top-15 of the welterweight class.

Elsewhere, Carlos Ulberg picked up his fourth straight victory and third consecutive first-round triumphs against Ihor Potieria. 'Black Jag' has been on a tearing run since losing his UFC debut fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu back in March 2021.

Tim Means and Alex Moreno set the tone for the UFC Charlotte main event show with a back-and-forth battle that enthralled the audience. Means countered Moreno's spinning backfist attempt with a powerful takedown in the final sequence. Moreno, alert to Means' advances, immediately secured a guillotine choke that forced his opponent to tap.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full card results

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1

Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1

Karl Williams defeats Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1

Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 3

