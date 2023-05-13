Anthony Smith congratulates Johnny Walker and issues quick statement following decision loss at UFC Charlotte

Johnny Walker's dominant victory against Anthony Smith in the UFC Charlotte co-main event extended his winning streak to 3-0.

Walker unleashed a sequence of devastating calf kicks on Smith's lead leg over the course of three rounds. Walker knocked Smith down and then attacked with jumping knees and head kicks, but he wasn't able to finish the fight before the final bell. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor or Johnny Walker.

The Brazilain was committed in his leg-kick heavy approach even though Anthony Smith threatened him with strong counter attacks. Walker, who had been chasing Smith, hit him with a hard shot, briefly dazing the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, that ultimately leading to a takedown against the cage.

Walker never stopped going after the lead leg, but Smith was starting to land overhand rights on the Brazilian's chin and was seeking for a counter.

After Smith's knee took several blows, Walker found an opening to land a hard punch that knocked down Smith. Walker went down with him for a second, but as things hit a standstill on the ground, he got back up. Walker was cautious to avoid making a mistake in the last seconds of what turned out to be a one-sided unanimous decision triumph, despite the fact that Smith's leg was compromised.

Following the second straight loss, Anthony Smith took to Twitter to congartulate Johnny Walker and issue a quick statement following decision loss:

"Congrats to @JohnnyWalker and his team. He was the better man in the octagon tonight."

Johnny Walker issues a warning to light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill

Following the emphatic victory over Anthony Smith at UFC Charlotte, Johnny Walker seized the moment to issue a warning to the UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Walker jumped out of the cage to shake hands with his former opponent and UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who was in attendance for the event. Walker had previously lost to Hill by knockout in the first round back in February 2022.

Speaking in the post-fight octagon interview, Walker stated:

“He’s [Jamahal Hill] the champ. Then, I said goodbye, bro, I’ll see you at the top, I’m coming.”'

Check out the video below:

has a message for the LHW champ! #UFCCharlotte "I'm coming." @JohnnyWalker has a message for the LHW champ! "I'm coming."@JohnnyWalker has a message for the LHW champ! 👀 #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/EdtLbMVqyg

