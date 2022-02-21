"I'm hard to break" - Johnny Walker reacts to UFC Fight Night knockout loss to Jamahal Hill 

Johnny Walker faced Jamahal Hill in his second consecutive main event at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend. Hill put Walker to sleep with a dramatic first-round knockout.

Walker has now reacted to his loss against Hill, claiming he will continue to move forward undeterred. The Brazilian also joked about getting caught while trying to maintain forward momentum against 'Sweet Dreams'. He uploaded an adorable video with his girlfriend and wrote on Twitter:

"A lot of commitment and focus and training and suffering, one lost will not defeat me , I’ll keep moving forward, not as much as a did you jamahal because I can get caught haha 😂 but I mean towards my dream , I’m hard to break, let’s Fucking go I’m ready again, no mistakes now"

Johnny Walker @JohnnyWalker but I mean towards my dream , I’m hard to break, let’s Fucking go I’m ready again, no mistakes now A lot of commitment and focus and training and suffering, one lost will not defeat me , I’ll keep moving forward, not as much as a did you jamahal because I can get caught hahabut I mean towards my dream , I’m hard to break, let’s Fucking go I’m ready again, no mistakes now A lot of commitment and focus and training and suffering, one lost will not defeat me , I’ll keep moving forward, not as much as a did you jamahal because I can get caught haha 😂 but I mean towards my dream , I’m hard to break, let’s Fucking go I’m ready again, no mistakes now https://t.co/jBtoHgTNy3

Johnny Walker went 3-0 to begin his UFC career, with all three victories coming via highlight reel knockouts. The hype surrounding the Brazilian was sky-high at the time, until he suffered his first loss in the UFC against Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

After another decision loss against Nikita Krylov, Walker briefly bounced back with a first-round TKO win over Ryan Spann. However, he has now dropped back-to-back main event matchups, making him 1-4 in his last five outings. The 29-year-old needs to rack up another series of impressive victories if he is to climb the rankings and enter the title picture.

Johnny Walker claims he is not seriously injured

Despite the brutal nature of his knockout, Johnny Walker claims he is not seriously injured. However, he acknowledged that something must have gone wrong since he got put to sleep.

Walker uploaded a video to Instagram where he can be seen enjoying some pizza along with his girlfriend, coach and manager. He also stated that he wants to focus on his next fight, rather than dwell on the loss to Jamahal Hill. He wrote in the caption:

"I'm fine, let's move on to the next one, thank you all for the support I love you, this and the sport, one wins the other loses, but I never give up."

Walker is now 4-4 in the UFC. He will undoubtedly need to make a few changes if he is to stay relevant in the 205 lbs division.

Edited by C. Naik