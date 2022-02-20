UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill was headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. Walker got his second main-event opportunity in a row after Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev was moved to UFC 272.

After racking up three consecutive victories in his first three UFC bouts, Walker went 1-3 in the promotion since 2019. The Brazilian looked to get back in the win column, coming off a decision loss against Thiago Santos in his most recent outing.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill dislocated his shoulder last year en route to his first UFC defeat against Paul Craig. However, Hill bounced back with the most impressive performance of his career, dispatching fellow prospect Jimmy Crute via first-round knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card results

Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO (2:55 of Round 1)

Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett via submission (4:59 of Round 1)

Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta via TKO (1:58 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card highlights

Jamahal Hill looked to climb up the light heavyweight ladder when he took on Johnny Walker in the main event of the night. 'Sweet Dreams' delivered a highlight-reel knockout win over Walker, making it his second consecutive first-round victory.

UFC Lemon Man 🍋🏝 @KenTheLemon Bro why’d he fall like a cartoon character Bro why’d he fall like a cartoon character 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NaJusGutFW

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Primera estelar y nos regala este KO! @JamahalH vence a Johnny Walker en round 1 Primera estelar y nos regala este KO! @JamahalH vence a Johnny Walker en round 1 🔥 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/nl9IXJPWBI

Surging prospects Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett clashed at catchweight in the co-main event of the night. Pickett tapped to a D'Arce choke from Daukaus with hardly a second left for the bell to go in the opening round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Técnica + agresividad, la formula con que controla ahora Daukaus Técnica + agresividad, la formula con que controla ahora Daukaus 👌 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/uJEpPnuCqd

Heavyweights Parker Porter and Alan Baudot clashed at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Porter outgrappled Baudot to earn a unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 29-28.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🤛 #UFCVegas48 Los golpes de los pesos completos suenan Los golpes de los pesos completos suenan 💥🤛 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/gaeMMHWUkv

Jim Miller made his 39th walk to the octagon against Nikolas Motta. The 38-year-old stopped yet another upcoming prospect via a second-round TKO. Interestingly, according to MMA Junkie, Miller's latest victory has tied him with Donald Cerrone for the record for the most UFC wins (23).

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Ángulos de ataque impredecibles por parte e Miller, Motta responde agresivo Ángulos de ataque impredecibles por parte e Miller, Motta responde agresivo 👊 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/c2j8CAleZf

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Clara estrategia de Jim Miller atacando con patada baja Se ve que dueleClara estrategia de Jim Miller atacando con patada baja #UFCVegas48 Se ve que duele 😳 Clara estrategia de Jim Miller atacando con patada baja #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/zKILb45h6T

MS @UFC_Obsessed JIM MILLER. What a legend. JIM MILLER. What a legend. https://t.co/00HGROgHyA

Joaquin Buckley took on Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout to start off the main-card action at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. While Buckley looked dominant initially, the fight swayed towards Alhassan in the final round.

Joaquin Buckley went the distance for the first time in his UFC career, reeling in a closely contested split decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Castiga con golpeo a ras de lona Abdul Razak Alhassan para cerrar Castiga con golpeo a ras de lona Abdul Razak Alhassan para cerrar 😯 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/Lz7Xr3iG4l

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @NewMansa94 se lleva la decisión dividida luego de tres rounds de batalla #UFCVegas48



Gran muestra de respeto INCREIBLE PELEA@NewMansa94 se lleva la decisión dividida luego de tres rounds de batallaGran muestra de respeto INCREIBLE PELEA‼️ @NewMansa94 se lleva la decisión dividida luego de tres rounds de batalla 💣 #UFCVegas48 Gran muestra de respeto 🙏 https://t.co/OL6t3JxZLn

Edited by David Andrew