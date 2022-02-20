UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill was headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. Walker got his second main-event opportunity in a row after Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev was moved to UFC 272.
After racking up three consecutive victories in his first three UFC bouts, Walker went 1-3 in the promotion since 2019. The Brazilian looked to get back in the win column, coming off a decision loss against Thiago Santos in his most recent outing.
Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill dislocated his shoulder last year en route to his first UFC defeat against Paul Craig. However, Hill bounced back with the most impressive performance of his career, dispatching fellow prospect Jimmy Crute via first-round knockout.
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card results
Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO (2:55 of Round 1)
Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett via submission (4:59 of Round 1)
Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta via TKO (1:58 of Round 2)
Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Main card highlights
Jamahal Hill looked to climb up the light heavyweight ladder when he took on Johnny Walker in the main event of the night. 'Sweet Dreams' delivered a highlight-reel knockout win over Walker, making it his second consecutive first-round victory.
Surging prospects Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett clashed at catchweight in the co-main event of the night. Pickett tapped to a D'Arce choke from Daukaus with hardly a second left for the bell to go in the opening round.
Heavyweights Parker Porter and Alan Baudot clashed at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Porter outgrappled Baudot to earn a unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 29-28.
Jim Miller made his 39th walk to the octagon against Nikolas Motta. The 38-year-old stopped yet another upcoming prospect via a second-round TKO. Interestingly, according to MMA Junkie, Miller's latest victory has tied him with Donald Cerrone for the record for the most UFC wins (23).
Joaquin Buckley took on Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout to start off the main-card action at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. While Buckley looked dominant initially, the fight swayed towards Alhassan in the final round.
Joaquin Buckley went the distance for the first time in his UFC career, reeling in a closely contested split decision victory.