Carlos Ulberg had a successful night at UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, winning by TKO in the opening round over Ihor Potieria. While his performance in the octagon delighted fight fans, it was his walkout that became the talk of the internet even before the fight.

To the delight of the fans in attendance, 'Black Jag' walked out to 'The Rock's' signature theme music. According to many, the walkout was a fitting tribute to the new WWE-UFC merger under the Endeavour group.

Check out the clip below:

S1apSh0es @S1apSh0es



#UFCCharlotte Carlos Ulberg came out to the Rock’s theme! Carlos Ulberg came out to the Rock’s theme! 😭 #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/sEQbRNsPSK

Needless to say, fight fans were thrilled by Carlos Ulberg's walkout and took to Twitter to react to it. UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson pointed out that Carlos Ulberg bears a strong resemblance to 'The Rock':

"Carlos walked out to The Rock theme song . Buddy actually looks like the rock stunt double."

"Carlos walked out to The Rock theme song . Buddy actually looks like the rock stunt double."

Another fan wrote:

"Carlos Ulberg walking out to The Rock's theme song from WWE. Embracing that new UFC-WWE partnership."

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



Embracing that new UFC-WWE partnership :)



#UFCCharlotte Carlos Ulberg walking out to The Rock's theme song from WWE.Embracing that new UFC-WWE partnership :) Carlos Ulberg walking out to The Rock's theme song from WWE.Embracing that new UFC-WWE partnership :) #UFCCharlotte

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiese wrote:

"Okay Carlos, you win with the walkout music tonight."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

TEAM CKB is abusing the new UFC and WWE contract cause even carlos ulberg is using a wrestling theme, we love the rock tho #UFCCharlotte

Carlos Ulberg coming out to The Rock's Attitude Era theme

Carlos Ulberg coming out the Rock's old school theme song is amazing lol #UFCCharlotte

Carlos ulberg.. rocks entrance music... a dream

As for the fight, Ihor Potieria began as the aggressor, attempting a takedown, but Ulberg deftly avoided the threat. Potieria kept pressing while Ulberg chose to stay outside and wait for the opportune moment to launch his attack. He found his opening when Potieira shot for a takedown and got caught with a thunderous left hand that dropped him. Ulberg attacked with vicious ground-and-pound and walked away even before the referee could intervene to stop the bout.

Carlos Ulberg beats Ihor Potieria: What will the UFC-WWE merger company be called?

Carlos Ulberg scored an impressive first-round TKO victory over Ihor Potieria at UFC on ABC 4. However, his walkout to Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a, WWE star 'The Rock's theme song caught everyone's attention.

As the WWE acquisition process continues, Endeavour has formed a new holding company called New Whale Inc., under which both the WWE and the UFC will operate. Corporate documents filed with the SEC confirm this and also disclose that the company would adopt a new name following the completion of the merger.

New Whale Inc. will be the name of the company over UFC and WWE, per an SEC filing

As planned, after WWE's $9.3 billion acquisition by Endeavour Group, the new entity will include both WWE and UFC. The company is now owned equally by WWE shareholders and Endeavour, with Vince McMahon maintaining his position as Executive Chairman.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the company's board will consist of eleven people, including five from WWE and two from their management team. The remaining six members will be recruited from Endeavour, including three from their management team.

