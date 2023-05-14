Conor McGregor gave some fighting insights to MMA fans who questioned Johnny Walker's performance against Anthony Smith at UFC Charlotte. It is worth noting that Walker and McGregor both train at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) facility in Ireland.

In the co-main event at UFC Charlotte, Johnny Walker defeated Anthony Smith in a convincing manner, improving his record to 3-0 in his recent fights. Over the course of three rounds, Walker hammered Smith's lead leg with a series of devastating calf kicks. In the end, all three judges had Johnny Walker winning the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

The MMA community, however, claims that some exchanges in the fight made little sense at times, especially considering the several opportunities Walker had to finish the bout. Meanwhile, Smith fought valiantly in an effort to survive, and his efforts were cited by spectators as a precise depiction of the current state of the UFC light heavyweight division.

Conor McGregor offered his take on a brief exchange from the third round when Walker pinned Smith against the cage and had the American in all sorts of trouble. According to the Irishman, it was wise of Smith to transition to an ankle pick attempt considering that he was in the danger of losing the fight:

"Disagree. That’s real nice tracking and pinning of the head here by Walker, and coincidentally, nice decision making by Smith to go down to the ankle pick attempt as if he hadn’t he’d have been stopped cold here if he stays on the feet. Good all round imo [in my opinion]. Congrats Paradigm's Johnny Walker and Coach Kav! SBG clean sweep this week. Another one!"

McGregor went on to unmask the lackadaisical nature of some fight fans, who he claims will hop on the hype train if these fighters produce stunning outcomes in upcoming bouts:

"You know nada. End of round 3. Both still with correct decision making faculties. I liked it. You are the type, the next fight one of these scores a KO win, “OMG the best ever the lhw division is on fire, la da da da” the usual fair-weather shite."

Check out the tweets below:

Conor McGregor reacts to Ian Garry correctly envisioning the ouctome of his bout against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte

Ian Garry's impressive first-round TKO victory over ranked contender Daniel Rodriguez (No.15) at UFC Charlotte secures his place among the division's top-15.

The fact that Ian Garry foresaw him winning with a right head kick is even more astounding. Garry looks up to fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, who rose to fame in the UFC thanks in large part to the accuracy of his predictions.

McGregor is popularly known as 'Mystic Mac' because he has a history of accurately predicting the outcomes of his fights. Fans were charmed over by McGregor's charisma and unique fighting style, and his predictions proved to be spot on.

Conor McGregor reacted to Ian Garry's impressive victory on Twitter, writing:

"When you call your shot and hit it, that’s special. The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland’s Ian “The Future” Garry! #NotAScratch"

Check out the tweet below:

