Johnny Walker is on a tear, showing no signs of slowing down as he continued his winning streak with an impressive performance against former title challenger Anthony Smith in the co-main event at UFC Charlotte. Walker dominated the fight from start to finish, punishing Smith with his exceptional striking skills and ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

With this win under his belt, Walker is oozing with confidence and has set his sights on UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian mixed martial artist is not mincing his words as he boldly called out 'Sweet Dreams', making it clear that he's coming for the belt.

During his post-fight interview, Walker remarked:

"He’s the champ, Then, I said goodbye, bro, I’ll see you at the top, I’m coming.”

Check out the entire remarks below:

Following his impressive victory over 'Lion Heart', Johnny Walker leaped out of the octagon to greet the reigning 205-pound kingpin, who was sitting at ringside. Walker wanted to personally challenge Hill and let him know that he was coming for him.

It should be highlighted that Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker are not strangers to each other, as they have already clashed in the octagon before. However, their last encounter resulted in the light-heavyweight champ emerging as the victor with a devastating knockout in the first round. Despite this, Walker seems to be holding a grudge and is determined to redeem himself, fueled by his recent victory.

Anthony Smith falls to Johnny Walker's dominant performance

In a stunning display of technical proficiency, Johnny Walker claimed a resounding win over the experienced Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC Charlotte. Utilizing a brutal series of calf kicks, Walker systematically dismantled Smith's defenses, leaving him unable to mount an effective counter-attack.

Despite scoring a knockdown and launching a barrage of flying knees and head kicks, Walker was unable to secure the finish before the final bell. Nevertheless, his dominant performance was more than enough to sway the judges, who awarded him a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. With this impressive triumph, Walker has now extended his win streak to three in a row, cementing his status as one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC's light-heavyweight division.

