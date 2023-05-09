BREAKING: Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka being targeted for UFC 292

Based on recent media reports, the recently-crowned light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is preparing for his inaugural title defense against former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The highly anticipated battle will take place at the illustrious TD Garden in Boston and it may serve as the main event of the upcoming UFC 292 card, which is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023.

Jiri Prochazka has yet to be defeated in the octagon. Prochazka made headlines when he ousted Glover Teixeira with a submission at UFC 275, securing the belt for the second half of 2022. Unfortunately, a major shoulder injury caused the Czech star to relinquish his title before their December rematch.

Despite early concerns that the injury would sideline him for an extended period, 'Denisa' is set to make a return much sooner than anticipated.

The reigning 205-pound kingpin currently holds a 6-1 record in UFC and has already proven himself to be a dominant force in the octagon. After securing a comprehensive victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January, Jamahal Hill claimed the vacant light-heavyweight gold, and now he is raring to get back into action and defend his title.

Jamahal Hill offers stern warning to Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill has issued a stern ultimatum to former champ Jiri Prochazka regarding their upcoming title fight. Hill has set a deadline for the fight, and if Prochazka is not ready for the recently announced UFC 292 event on August 19th in Boston, 'Sweet Dreams' has made it clear that he will move on to other contenders.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the light-heavyweight champion revealed that he is eyeing a title defense against 'Denisa'. However, the Illinois native has challenged Prochazka to make the August 19th deadline for the title fight:

"I’m hearing maybe August in Boston, hopefully we get that in and get that contract soon. I’m not trying to wait past August. That’s all I know. I don’t want to wait past summer. Whether it’s Jiri or whoever steps forward, I’m ready to get it in."

Jamahal Hill further added:

"I was just watching his fights the other day. He’s not that guy. I can’t wait to get him in there. I truly can’t wait to get him in there so he can see what it’s like. It’s going to be funny. I’m going to beat the dog sh*t out that man.”

