What happened at UFC Charlotte in fight between Ji-Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm? Fight stopped due to an unintentional foul in round 3

The preliminary card of UFC Charlotte delivered some of the most exhilarating moments in recent MMA history. Fans were treated to an astonishing performance by Bryan Battle, who delivered one of the fastest KOs ever seen in the sport. Additionally, the controversial split decision victory of Mandy Bohm over Ji-Yeon Kim had fans on the edge of their seats.

The fight between Mandy Bohm and Ji-Yeon Kim had its fair share of controversy. Kim had been deducted a point after the second round due to an illegal kick thrown after the bell. The veteran came out aggressive in the third round, pushing Bohm against the cage and threw another illegal strike.

Bohm ended up with her head down and hand on the canvas, which made her a grounded fighter. 'Firefist' threw a knee that landed flush on Bohm's head, resulting in the referee pausing the action again due to another illegal strike.

Replays indicated that 'Monster' was definitely injured by the shot and had her hand down when the knee landed. The ringside physician came to check on her with Bohm complaining about not being able to see properly after the illegal knee. The fight was officially waived off by the referee, and Kim was penalized with another point deduction for the illegal knee strike.

UFC @ufc After the fight was stopped due to an unintentional foul in round 3, @Mandy_Boehm_MMA gets the win via split decision. #UFCCharlotte After the fight was stopped due to an unintentional foul in round 3, @Mandy_Boehm_MMA gets the win via split decision. #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/YR5M6A069l

After consulting the replays for several minutes, the referee ultimately decided to call it an unintentional illegal knee, which allowed the judges to hand out scorecards. Bohm won the fight with two scorecards at 28-27, while the third official went 28-27 in favor of Kim. The fight ended at 1:55 in the third round.

Check out the official scorecard from the UFC Charlotte prelims:

Bryan Battle creates history at UFC Charlotte

Bryan Battle etched his name in UFC history by delivering a lightning-fast 14-second knockout victory over Gabriel Green at the UFC Charlotte Fight Night event. Green charged out of the gates, loaded with firepower, hoping to dispatch Battle in short order. He relentlessly drove 'Pooh Bear' against the cage, unleashing a flurry of looping strikes aimed at his head and midsection.

However, in a heated exchange, Green's defense lapsed, and Battle pounced, unleashing a devastating right hook that found its mark on Green's chin. The punch sent 'Gifted' crashing to the canvas, and Battle finished him off with a barrage of ground-and-pound strikes.

Battle, who earned the distinction of being the Ultimate Fighter season 29 champion, now finds himself among the elite in the UFC record books, sharing the eighth spot for the fastest KO/TKO in the organization's history, alongside legendary fighters like Stefan Struve and Jens Pulver. This stunning victory at UFC Charlotte is sure to cement Battle's status as a rising star in the UFC's middleweight division.

Poll : 0 votes