When a UFC fighter gets a KO, it brings the crowd to their feet, and you can feel the excitement in the air. But, when it happens in just seconds, it is a clip that goes viral for years and something that MMA fans will always remember.

Here are the top 10 fastest knockouts in UFC history.

10. Gray Maynard (0:09) vs Joe Veres

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Back at UFC Fight Night 11 on September 19, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Gray Maynard made the walk to the octagon for just the second time after his stint on The Ultimate Fighter. Maynard had a lot of hype behind his name and he was opening the card in a battle with UFC newcomer, Joe Veres.

Immediately, as the bell rang, Maynard backed Veres up and just five second in, threw a left hook that dropped Veres. He then added a couple ground strikes and the ref stepped in at 4:51 of the very first round. Just like that, Maynard etched himself in the history books with one of the fastest KO's in UFC history.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik also tied Maynard for 10th place with his nine second KO over Allen Crowder in June of 2019.

9. Makwan Amirkhani (0:08) vs Andy Ogle

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

On January 24, 2015, in Stockholm, Sweden, Makwan Amirkhani had a UFC debut to remember. The Finnish prospect was taking on UFC veteran, Andy Ogle who was on a four-fight losing streak and fighting for his job.

Advertisement

To begin the fight, Amirkhani sprinted at Ogle and landed a flying knee that wobbled the veteran. He then landed a brutal uppercut that dropped him, and finished him via ground and pound only eight seconds into the fight. The fight would also serve as Ogle's last ever professional MMA fight.

8. Leon Edwards (0:08) vs Seth Baczynski

Leon Edwards' first UFC win couldn't have been scripted better.

Knockout of the day UFC Fight Night 64 Seth Baczynski vs Leon Edwardspic.twitter.com/2pBZzl8U7m — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) October 5, 2020

On April 11, 2015, in Poland, Edwards was coming off a split decision loss to Claudio Silva in his UFC debut, and battled Seth Baczynski, who was coming off a KO loss to Alan Jouban.

To begin the fight, it was Baczynski being the aggresor using jabs to the body and head. Yet, the Brit responded in a huge way with an overhand right that dropped Baczynski. He finished it off with ground and pound shots eight seconds into the fight.

7. James Irvin (0:08) vs Houston Alexander

Advertisement

James Irvin put the light heavyweight division on alert in Colorado on April 2, 2008.

Knockout of the day UFC Fight Night 13 Houston Alexander vs James Irvinpic.twitter.com/SSO5orqtRK — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) August 5, 2020

Irvin was taking on Houston Alexander, who was coming off his first loss inside the octagon and looking for redemption. To begin the bout, the two touched gloves, circled around, and Irvin threw a superman punch that connected and dropped Alexander. He then added two ground and pound shots that put him out cold eight seconds in. Irvin would then go on to headline a UFC show in his next fight, losing to Anderson Silva.

6. Don Frye (0:08) vs. Thomas Ramirez

Back when the UFC was still doing one-night tournaments, Don Frye had a perfect opening fight.

At UFC 8 on Febryary 16, 1996, Frye fought Thomas Ramirez to begin the tournament. Ramirez was considered a heavy-handed KO artist as he was 410 pounds but that did not help him here. Instead, to begin the fight, Frye jabbed Ramirez early and then landed a right hand that knocked Ramirez out cold. Frye would go on to win the entire UFC 8 tournament.

5. Ryan Jimmo (0:07) vs. Anthony Perosh

The late, great, Ryan Jimmo's seven-second KO of Anthony Perosh remains one of the fastest knockouts in UFC history.

Advertisement

Knockout of the day UFC 149

Ryan Jimmo vs Anthony Peroshpic.twitter.com/ZYG6cMAC4j — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) September 29, 2020

At UFC 149, Jimmo was making his UFC debut against Perosh, who was on a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon. To begin the fight, the pair touched gloves and the very first, and only, punch of the fight was a big overhand right by Jimmo that hit Perosh's chin and put him out cold in seven seconds flat.

4. Chan Sung Jung (0:07) vs. Mark Hominick

At UFC 140 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 10, 2011, Chan Sung Jung kicked off the main card with a bang. Jung had called out Hominick, so it was considered a big fight considering Hominick's last fight was against Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight belt.

The man they called Korean Zombie backed up his words as Jung went out, touched gloves and, as Hominick missed with a big right hand, dropped him with a punch. A vicious ground and pound commenced before the ref stepped in.

3. Todd Duffee (0:07) vs Tim Hague

In 2009 in Portland, Oregon, Todd Duffee was set for his UFC debut against the late Tim Hague. The Canadian in Hague was coming off his UFC debut where he submitted Pat Barry, so it was the battle of the prospects.

Advertisement

OTD in 2009, Todd Duffee recorded a seven second knockout of Tim Hague (RIP). It remains as the fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history. pic.twitter.com/jl2yXWaUPy — Sherdog by Mandatory (@sherdogdotcom) August 28, 2017

Entering the fight, the breakdown by the commentators was the fight would come down to who lands first. Well, that is exactly what happened as Duffee landed a huge right hand just two seconds into the fight that dropped the Canadian and applied some ground and pound that put Hague out cold.

2. Duane Ludwig (0:06) vs Jonathan Goulet

For over 13 years, Duane Ludwig held the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Fastest KO in UFC history! Ludwig vs Goulet, January 16, 2006 at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/nrq57VOQdQ — danawhite (@danawhite) September 23, 2015

On January 16, 2006, Ludwig fought Jonathan Goulet in Ludwig's return to the UFC. To begin the fight, both men circled, and the first punch thrown was a hard one by Ludwig that landed perfectly on the chin of Goulet, putting him out cold six seconds in.

1. Jorge Masvidal (0:05) vs Ben Askren

Arguably the greatest knockout in UFC history also happens to be the fastest.

At UFC 239, Masvidal and Askren were ready to settle their differences inside the octagon. Askren had won on his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler a few months earlier and the expectation was if "Funky" won he would get a title shot.

Masvidal KO's Askren in 5 seconds 😳



Gamebred (+150) drops Ben Askren with a flying knee for the fastest knockout in UFC history



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/zffTPQzkI3 — br_betting (@br_betting) July 11, 2020

However, to begin the fight, Masvidal did a stutter step and and as Askren ran out to the center of cage looking for a takedown, "Gamebred" landed a flying knee that knocked Askren out cold. The win propelled Masvidal into superstar status and handed Askren his first ever loss.