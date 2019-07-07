Watch: Jorge Masvidal destroys Ben Askren at UFC 239 with fastest knockout in UFC history

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 198 // 07 Jul 2019, 09:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Masvidal

What's the story?

UFC 239 took place earlier today and the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Jorge Askren began, and almost immediately ended, in spectacular fashion. Masvidal caught his opponent with a jumping knee and KO-ed him, ending the fight in a record five seconds. This goes down in the record books as the fastest ever KO in the history of the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

Jorge Masvidal went into UFC 239 in great form, winning four out of his last 6 fights including big wins over Donald Cerrone and his incredible performance against Darren Till.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Superstar fires a warning at Jon Moxley

The heart of the matter

Masvidal charged at Askren as soon as the fight started. Askren looked like be was looking to grapple Masvidal. However, that wasn't what Masvidal was going for. Askren misreading the situation left him wide open and Masvidal immediately caught him with a flying knee, leading to the fastest ever KO in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

You can check out a video of Masvidal's incredible knockout below:

In all my years of watching MMA, this is the craziest thing I have ever seen. Jorge Masvidal is a real badass.. 😨#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/U16OdGhncw — Sharky (@afcSharky) July 7, 2019

The fight set the record for the fastest Knockout in YFC history, the fight only lasting 5 seconds on the official clock. This is one of those record that will be almost impossible to beat.

You can check out Jorge Masvidal's post-fight interview in the Octagon below:

Advertisement

What's next?

Jorge Masvidal's record breaking win at UFC 239 cements his position as one of the top Welterweight's in the promotion, if not the world. We should see Masvidal get his shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship sooner rather than later if he continues putting in performances like the one he did at UFC 239.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest news and results from MMA and UFC