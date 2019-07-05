AEW/NJPW News: Former WWE Superstar fires a warning at Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the current NJPW United States Champion

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar KENTA aka Hideo Itami was recently interviewed ahead of the G1 Climax. In an interview conducted by NJPW, KENTA was asked about possibly facing Jon Moxley later in the tournament, with the two men being in different groups (KENTA in A, Moxley in B).

In case you didn't know...

KENTA asked for his release from WWE earlier this year and was granted his release. After his release, he signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

KENTA was asked about the possibility of facing fellow former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley in the G1 Classic. Here's what KENTA has to say about facing Moxley:

"I really want to get in there with him! I mean, in WWE, he was right at the top, and frankly, I was right at the bottom. Over there, ‘Dean Ambrose versus Hideo Itami’ wouldn’t be a thing to write home about. I would really like to face him as KENTA."

KENTA also fired a warning at Moxley saying, "I want to kick his a**."

Speaking about his decision to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling, KENTA said that he'd thought long and hard before signing and would be putting his all into this:

"It took a lot of thought for me to decide to come here. Quite frankly, if this doesn’t pan out, I’m done. That’s the resolve I have going into this. I’ve deliberately chosen a situation for myself where I have no excuses, and that’s my mindset. That said, I want to enjoy wrestling. Plain and simple."

What's next?

KENTA is in Group A in the G1 Climax while Moxley is in Group B. The G1 Climax starts on July 6th and will end on August 12th.