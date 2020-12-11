The highly-anticipated Khamzat Chimaev - Leon Edwards clash is likely to happen on January 20, 2021, three days before the UFC 257 pay-per-view, revealed Dana White in an interview with Aaron Bronsteter.

The Chimaev vs. Edwards bout was originally scheduled to take place on December 19, at UFC Vegas 17. However, the fight was eventually called off after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

"Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi," noted Bronsteter's tweet.

Dana White confirms Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards will happen on January 20

In the interview, Dana White acknowledged Aaron Bronsteter's guess that Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards will indeed fight on January 20.

In addition to that, the UFC President also confirmed that the first three events of 2021 is being targeted to take place on Fight Island. Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar will be the main event of UFC Fight Night 184 on January 16, which will be followed by Chimaev - Edwards bout on January 20, and Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier clash will headline UFC 257.

Leon Edwards last fought Rafael Dos Anjos back in July 2019, a fight in which the British fighter comfortably crusied past his opponent. The 29-year-old was set to face Tyron Woodley before the bout was eventually scrapped due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC following his three-fight win streak in just over a month.

Edwards will undoubtedly be Chimaev's biggest test yet, given that the former has won his last eight bouts and has overpowered the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone and Rafael Dos Anjos.

A win for the British fighter will cement his position of being a title contender, whereas, if Chimaev ends up being victorious, he will most likely skyrocket his way up on the UFC Welterweight rankings.