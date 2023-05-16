Watch: Ian Garry celebrates UFC win with tattoo with same font as opponent Daniel Rodriguez

Ian Garry's most recent octagon appearance witnessed him secure the biggest victory of his professional MMA career thus far. 'The Future' faced fellow striking savant Daniel Rodriguez at the UFC Charlotte event on May 13, 2023. In an incredible display of technical striking and KO power, Garry stopped Rodriguez via a first-round TKO, courtesy of a right head kick and punches.

The Irish MMA prospect thereby earned the distinction of becoming the first fighter to defeat Rodriguez via KO/TKO. Garry subsequently celebrated the dominant win by getting the number '15' tattooed on his right shin in the same font as Rodriguez's number '15' chest tattoo.

Apart from Garry, his wife Layla Machado Garry aka Layla Anna-Lee got a similar tattoo on the left side of her ribcage. Moreover, another member of his team got the number '15' tattooed on his right shin.

Besides, Rodriguez held the number-15 position in the official UFC welterweight rankings at the time of their fight. Considering that, it's believed that Garry would enter the welterweight top-15 and replace 'D-Rod' in this week's rankings update.

Ian Garry has now taken to his official Twitter account to unravel the tattoos that he and his aforementioned team members have gotten after his win over American MMA stalwart Daniel Rodriguez. Opening up about his tattoo, Garry stated:

"Number-15 in the world tattooed on my shin. This is in the same font as 'D-Rod's' tattoo on his chest; just to give a little special connection to him."

Watch Garry address his tattoo and display it in the video below:

Ian Garry on his next fight, UFC welterweight title aspirations

Presently, Ian Garry (12-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is yet to have his next opponent and exact comeback date officially announced. That said, during his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Charlotte, 'The Future' called out a veteran UFC welterweight whom he'd like to fight next.

Speaking to UFC interviewer Daniel Cormier, Ian Garry suggested that he'd like to face the number-11-ranked Neil Magny in his next octagon outing. The 25-year-old opined that Magny has long been the gatekeeper of the welterweight division, adding that he aims to KO him and continue his ascent all the way to the coveted UFC welterweight title. Garry said:

"I want the guy who's been known as the gatekeeper for the top 10 for God knows how long. His name is Neil Magny. I want you next. I'm going to knock you out, and I'm going to take my throne at top-10, and I'm going to work my way through my six-fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town."

Watch Garry discuss the topic at 2:03 in the video below:

