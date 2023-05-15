Watch: Dana White consoles Daniel Rodriguez after devastating UFC Fight Night loss to Ian Garry 

Daniel Rodriguez headed into his most recent fight hoping to end the unbeaten run of welterweight star Ian Garry, but things didn't plan out as expected. Following his devastating knockout loss, the brawler had a moment with UFC president Dana White, who sought out the athlete and shared his appreciation.

'D-Rod' has been a solid addition to the 170 lb division since his first walk into the octagon against Tim Means three years ago. With a 7-3 record in the promotion, the 36-year-old has defeated some big-name fighters and holds wins over Kevin Lee, Mike Perry, and fan-favorite Li Jingliang.

In a video posted on Instagram, Daniel Rodriguez discussed his disappointment in the loss, but the small exchange with Dana White seemingly made everything much easier:

"Tough one !! Shit happens ! But this takes the sting away a little . I was in a hurry to leave the arena after the fight. And boss had stopped us . I felt the respect, thanks G 🫡"

The loss on Saturday is his second in a row, and he will likely find himself ranked outside of the top 15 once the rankings get updated within the next week. Although he's on a losing streak, he can be a part of several high-profile fights.

Also not ranked in the welterweight division is the lovable Kevin Holland, which would make for a fascinating matchup due to their two styles. The pair were scheduled to fight at UFC 279 last year, but circumstances changed, and they were each given a new opponent on the night.

Ian Garry's next fight: Who does the prospect want to make his ranked debut against?

After collecting the biggest win of his career last weekend, Ian Garry took no time to build his next fight up and publicly announced who he would like to lock horns with next.

During his post-fight interview, 'the Irishman' Ian Garry insisted he wants to fight the 'gate-keeper' of the welterweight division and collide with Neil Magny in the cage next. The latter is currently occupying the No.11-ranked spot.

Both men are big for their weight class and know how to use their height to their advantage. Although it could go either way, this would arguably be a battle between Garry's striking and Magny's grappling.

