Rising welterweight contender Ian Garry had an impressive outing at UFC Charlotte on May 13. 'The Future' went up against Daniel Rodriguez in a three-round scrap on the main card of the event. Garry landed a spectacular head kick in the opening round and followed it up with a barrage of punches to score a knockout victory.

By doing so, The 25-year-old became the first fighter to knock out Rodriguez in an MMA fight.

Garry appears to have acquired the renowned prediction ability of McGregor. Prior to the fight, 'The Future' had accurately envisioned a head kick knockout, similar to how 'Mystic Mac' used to predict fights during his rise in the UFC:

"My fight IQ is so much greater than everybody else... I've already got the map in my head. Like, I can tell you how I'm gonna knock him out... right high-kick... If I knock him out with anything else, I didn't mean it. That's the only shot I want. That's the knockout I want."

McGregor acknowledged Garry's talent of accurately predicting fights on Twitter and gave him entry to the 'Shot Callers Club.'

"When you call your shot and hit it, that’s special. The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland’s Ian “The Future” Garry! #NotAScratch"

'The Future' then uploaded a post, featuring a picture of a black t-shirt with 'The Shot Callers Club' written on it.

Ian Garry calls out MMA veteran at UFC Charlotte

Ian Garry is on an incredible run as an MMA fighter. 'The Future' is currently undefeated with a 12-0 record and five of those victories have come in the UFC.

After his knockout win against Daniel Rodriguez, the 25-year-old spoke to Daniel Cormier for his post-fight octagon interview. 'The Future' challenged MMA veteran Neil Magny to a fight as he wished to enter the UFC welterweight top 10 rankings with a victory over 'The Haitian Sensation'.

"I want the guy who's been known as the gate-keeper for [the welterweight] top 10 for god knows how long, his name is Neil Magny. I want you next. I'm gonna knock you out and I'm gonna take my throne at top 10 and I'm gonna work my way through my six-fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town."

Catch Ian Garry's post-fight octagon interview below:

