Who is Ian Garry, the Irish UFC fighter being compared to Conor McGregor?

Ireland's latest rising MMA prospect Ian Garry has often been compared to former two-division UFC champion and international sporting icon Conor McGregor. Garry shares McGregor's blend of charisma and talent, which could well see him go far in the promotion.

Similar to Conor McGregor, Ian Garry initially made his name on the European Cage Warriors circuit. He competed seven times for Cage Warriors, winning every bout in emphatic fashion.

During his seven-fight stint with the promotion, Ian Garry faced off against multiple opponents who have gone on to become widely regarded as future stars. Most notable was his win over Mateusz Figlak, a Polish powerhouse who went on to win his next five fights after his loss to Garry.

In 2021, Garry's two biggest Cage Warriors bouts took place. In March, he faced former UFC fighter Rostem Akman. Many believed that Akman would have too much high-level experience for Garry.

However, 'The Future' knocked Akman out with a highlight-reel finish, which set him up for a shot at the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight title.

Garry's title shot came against Cage Warriors veteran Jack Grant, a skilled submission artist who now competes under the banner of Bellator MMA. The fight went the full five rounds, but Garry dominated from start to finish, putting on an incredibly composed performance to capture the 170-pound belt.

The win was enough to see Garry signed to the UFC. He made his debut at UFC 268 in November, taking on gritty striker Jordan Williams. Whilst Garry initially appeared to get caught up in the moment, he was able to compose himself before landing a knockout blow before the first round was up.

What is next for Ian Garry?

With his UFC debut now behind him, Ian Garry must look forward to his first opponent of 2022. Whilst there has not yet been an official announcement as to who he will face, there are a number of opponents that appear logical for 'The Future' to fight next.

A matchup with Micky Gall would be an intriguing proposition. He is an established name and whilst he may not be able to hang with the top 15 in the division, Gall still has a dangerous skillset that has seen him finish numerous highly-touted prospects in the past.

Alternatively, the likes of Matthew Semelsberger, Danny Roberts and Matt Brown are all experienced strikers who would provide a step up in opposition for the young Irishman.

