“On course to be the craziest event ever” - Donald Trump allegedly agrees to walkout with Colby Covington at UFC 296, fans react

Former US president Donald Trump reportedly accepted an invitation to accompany Colby Covington during his entrance for the welterweight title clash against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Covington and Trump, known for their enduring friendship, share similar political ideologies. 'Chaos' has openly expressed his support for the 45th US president, reciprocated by Trump.

Their camaraderie was evident when Covington visited the White House after securing the UFC interim welterweight championship with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018. Covington is frequently seen participating in Trump's political rallies.

According to a recent report by Spinnin Backfist on social media, the former POTUS has reportedly accepted an invitation to join Covington for UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

However, it seems that the UFC CEO has purportedly rejected this proposal. Covington also confirmed this development in an interview with Sporting News (via MMA Mania):

"It’s a shame, I know Dana White is not gonna allow me walk out with him, because I asked for it and Donald Trump was willing to walk out with me, but it just would be too much of a logistical concern, too much mayhem."

The prospect of Trump accompanying Covington at UFC 296 prompted varied reactions from fans.

"20 bucks Colby wanted Trump to put the belt on him."

"This is on course to be the craziest event ever."

"The myth of consensual walkouts."

"@danawhite you better let Colby and Trump walk out together!!"

Kamaru Usman identifies Colby Covington as greater crowd-puller than Leon Edwards

During a recent episode of DC & Friends with Daniel Cormier, Kamaru Usman shared his perspective on the ongoing discussion about Leon Edwards and Colby Covington's popularity. Usman firmly asserted that 'Chaos' holds greater appeal as a draw, regardless of not holding the championship belt.

The former UFC welterweight champion's rationale centers on Covington's skill in provoking robust reactions from the audience:

"100 percent Covington. Undeniably, it's Colby Covington because of what he's able to do. If I'm in a room with Leon Edwards, Leon can be on the opposite side of the room, and I'll be on the opposite side of the room, and everything will be just fine. But if Colby Covington is on the opposite side of the room and I'm on the opposite side of the room, everybody in between in that room is nervous."

He added:

"So undeniably, when you have that, when you can make people feel a certain way about you, that's what sets them apart from everyone... It's what Colby has done, and it's what has made him a star."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (from 18:34):