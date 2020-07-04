Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal start campaigns for a title match against Kamaru Usman on short notice

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington take to social media to ask for a title shot on short notice.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington both in past had expressed similar thoughts for title shot

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Kamaru Usman was all set to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 251. However, an unfortunate COVID-19 positive test forced the match to be canceled and now has opened doors for the welterweight division to find a contender for a short-notice match up. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal wasted no time in claiming the position and they both took to social media to make a case for themselves.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington both are amongst the most popular names of the division and both have a very credible record to their name. So if the UFC were to find a replacement contender to Gilbert Burns it would make sense if it was someone amongst the two.

Jorge Masvidal tweets out a message

Jorge Masvidal was quick to remind the fans and the UFC of who he actually was. He tweeted out the definition of his nickname stating that he was someone who had been bred to fight.

Jorge Masvidal was, actually at one point, the frontrunner to fight the champion, Kamaru Usman. However, contract negotiations failed between Gamebred and UFC and it resulted in the fight not happening. Now, it is a great chance for the company and Jorge Masvidal to move beyond the failures of the past and come to a general consensus. Will it happen is the question?

Colby Covington screams out for a rematch

Unlike Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington went for a very direct call out. Colby Covington took to Twitter to remind fans that he at one point had faced Kamaru Usman and had even managed to find success. Colby Covington even expressed confidence in the fact that the UFC was going to contact him and not Jorge Masvidal.

You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RgHd4Cczi — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 4, 2020

Colby Covington had been in an active feud with both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal so the idea of him getting a shot does sound a possibility. Especially since Covington claims his first match against Kamaru Usman was an early stoppage.