Watch: Colby Covington finally reveals what he actually told Kamaru Usman after their UFC 268 war

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 delivered as expected. The rematch, nearly two years in the making, saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' come up victorious via unanimous decision.

Covington, for his part, showed the heart of a warrior. Despite being knocked down in the second round of the fight, 'Chaos' came roaring back in the third and fourth rounds. However, Usman did just enough to secure victory and go 2-0 in his rivalry with Covington. It was also the welterweight champ's fifth straight title defense and fifteenth consecutive win in the UFC.

There was a moment of respect between the two immediately after the fight. It took the cheeky one-liner, "You can kiss later," from referee Dan Miragliotta to separate the two. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington jokingly revealed exactly what he told Usman during the exchange.

'Chaos' said:

"I went up to him, I'm like, 'Marty, come here. Come here, Marty. Little closer. Closer. Marty, little closer. Use promo code: Colby at mybookie.ag.'"

It is worth noting that Covington has been a long-time endorser of My Bookie - one of the biggest sportsbook sites in the world.

Colby Covington's real comments to Kamaru Usman after UFC 268 main event were caught on the mic

Colby Covington nearly broke character when he embraced Kamaru Usman and the two shared words of respect. The pair appeared to have buried the hatchet.

The mics were able to catch a part of what Covington said:

"It's all about money, nothing but love."

Despite going down twice to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington is hell-bent on getting the belt wrapped around his waist. Usman himself has very often mentioned Covington as being the second best welterweight in the UFC. However, it will take a while before one can possibly see the pair square off in a trilogy bout.

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v McKee

Additionally, there has also been a breath of fresh air in the welterweight division. Khamzat Chimaev has put the division on high-alert after running through opponents with ease. 'Borz' has already broken into the top 10 of the welterweight rankings and is considered to be a serious threat to Usman's dominance.

