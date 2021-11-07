Watch: 'Nothing but love' - what Colby Covington told Kamaru Usman immediately after their UFC 268 war

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington buried the hatchet after their phenomenal five-round showdown at UFC 268 on Saturday.

Usman and Covington put on a show for the thousands of fans at Madison Square Garden in New York City as they stretched each other to their limits, going the full five-round distance.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' eventually defeated 'Chaos' via unanimous decision to go 2-0 up against his arch-rival. The two 170-pound superstars hugged each other and showed mutual respect just before the official result was revealed.

"It's all about money, nothing but love," said Covington.

Watch Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington embrace after the UFC 268 main event below:

Usman beat Covington via TKO in the fifth and final round when they met for the first time at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Kamaru Usman extends his winning streak while also maintaining his impressive takedown defense record

Kamaru Usman was involved in a barn burner with Colby Covington, but he kept hold of the glorious 100% takedown defense record on the night.

With this triumph, Usman now has 15 consecutive wins in the UFC. He is only one victory away from tying Anderson Silva (16) on the all-time list.

The No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world has run through the UFC welterweight division, having claimed two wins each against Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Kamaru Usman is 15-0 in the UFC. He's one shy of tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in company history. #UFC268 Kamaru Usman is 15-0 in the UFC. He's one shy of tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in company history. #UFC268 https://t.co/zE0cCVUVbM

'The Nigerian Nightmare' (20-1) is now in GOAT territory and has already been touted by several MMA fans and pundits as the greatest welterweight star ever, even over the great Georges St-Pierre (26-2).

Kamaru Usman has made five successful title defenses so far and will most likely square off against Leon Edwards next if 'Rocky' defeats Masvidal at UFC 269 on December 11.

