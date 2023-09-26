Colby Covington latest in long list of UFC fighters to get accused of 'Dana White privilege'

Colby Covington is the latest addition to a long list of UFC fighters accused of benefitting from 'Dana White privilege'.

Covington was last seen inside the octagon last year against Jorge Masvidal. Despite the fact that he hasn't fought since his unanimous decision victory over Masvidal, 'Chaos' is set to return in December to fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 296.

Many believe that Colby Covington is undeserving of a title shot having fought for the title twice in his last four fights. The same seems to be the sentiment of Belal Muhammad who hasn't lost a fight since 2019 and is currently riding a winning streak of nine fights.

Reacting to Colby Covington getting a title shot ahead of himself, Belal Muhammad took to Twitter and posted a photoshopped picture of Covington while accusing him of getting the 'Dana White privilege'.

Take a look at his tweet below

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington wants to fight in the UK after potentially beating Leon Edwards

'Chaos' recently opened up about his upcoming welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards. During a recent interview with James Lynch for MyMMANews, Covington revealed that the UFC was originally targeting July in London, England, as the date for the welterweight title fight between him and Edwards. However, 'Rocky' declined the opportunity to defend his title in front of his home crowd.

While suggesting that he feels bad for Leon Edwards' people, Colby Covington said:

"I wanted to go to his home country and give the UK fans a spectacle and a show but he thought the UK fans didn't deserve it, so I feel bad for his people."

Covington also claimed that he's going to make his first title defense in the UK after potentially beating Edwards because he likes the atmosphere that the UK fans provide. He said:

"I've already made the promise...I'm going win that undisputed title on December 16th and I'm gonna bring that title back to the UK and I'm gonna defend it there for those people cause they deserve a show cause they're electric, and those are some of the most just thoughtful...just genuine fans I've ever met in my life."

Catch Covington's comments in the video below (24:36):