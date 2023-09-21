Colby Covington names location he intends to defend the welterweight title should he defeat Leon Edwards

Colby Covington recently opened up about his upcoming welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards and named the location where he intends to make his first title defense should he win the title.

While speaking to James Lynch for MyMMANews, 'Chaos' noted that the UFC was originally targeting July in London, England as the date for the welterweight title fight but it failed to materialize. He mentioned the reason for the bout not materializing was because 'Rocky' declined the opportunity to defend his title in front of his home crowd.

He said:

"I wanted to go to his home country and give the UK fans a spectacle and a show but he thought the UK fans didn't deserve it, so I feel bad for his people."

Colby Covington also brought up that should he defeat Leon Edwards and become the welterweight champion, he will bring the title to the UK. He mentioned promising the fans that his first title defense would take place in England because he liked the atmosphere they provide, saying:

"I've already made the promise...I'm going win that undisputed title on December 16th and I'm gonna bring that title back to the UK and I'm gonna defend it there for those people cause they deserve a show cause they're electric, and those are some of the most just thoughtful...just genuine fans I've ever met in my life."

It will be interesting to see whether Colby Covington stays true to his promise and makes his first title defense in the UK should he dethrone Leon Edwards.

Check out the full interview:

Colby Covington opens up about The Rock buying Themba Gorimbo a house

Colby Covington opened up about The Rock recently buying his teammate Themba Gorimbo a house and the positive impact it has had on him.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Chaos' spoke highly of Gorimbo and noted that The Rock changed his life for the better, especially considering where he was living prior to the house. He mentioned that it was a great example that anybody can accomplish the American dream, saying:

"That house has completely changed his lifestyle and the way he lives. And now he can bring his family over here, have a comfortable living. He was living on a couch before, so he was chasing the American dream and that's what's beautiful about this country."